Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

GRUNDY CENTER – Thursday, September 22, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks cross country teams traveled over to Grundy Center for the annual Sam Iverson Invitational. 23 schools were represented and the Jesup boys and girls finished in 4th-place.

Sophomore sensation, Mackenzie Wilson came in second place behind NICL Conference rival Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg, whom Wilson has beaten in the last two cross country events. Wilson’s time was 19:38.09, which was just over 15 seconds behind Trainor.

Tags

Trending Food Videos