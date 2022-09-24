GRUNDY CENTER – Thursday, September 22, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks cross country teams traveled over to Grundy Center for the annual Sam Iverson Invitational. 23 schools were represented and the Jesup boys and girls finished in 4th-place.
Sophomore sensation, Mackenzie Wilson came in second place behind NICL Conference rival Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg, whom Wilson has beaten in the last two cross country events. Wilson’s time was 19:38.09, which was just over 15 seconds behind Trainor.
Junior Clare Wright was the 3rd-place finisher with a time of 19:42.85.
Mackenzie Wilson is the Class 2A, No. 6-ranked runner, while Clare Wright is right behind her ranked #7. Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg is currently ranked #4.
Top J-Hawks boys finisher was sophomore Nathan Pint, who finished in 10th-place with a time of 17:32.69.
3 East Marshall LeGrand 96
- 9 Aplington-Parkersburg 264
- 10 Montezuma 264
12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 307
14 Union La Porte City 321
10 PINT, Nathan SO Jesup 17:32.69
24 GONZALEZ, Ayden JR Jesup 18:38.88
27 LANGE, Kaden FR Jesup 18:43.38
31 NOLAN, Tyler JR Jesup 18:53.58
35 NESBIT, Will FR Jesup 18:56.93
63 NUEHRING, Karsten SO Jesup 19:56.63
93 WILSON, Kyle SR Jesup 21:30.33
3 Sumner-Fredericksburg 145
8 Union La Porte City 215
13 Aplington-Parkersburg 243
14 East Marshall LeGrand 370
2 WILSON, Mackenzie SO Jesup 19:38.09
3 WRIGHT, Clare JR Jesup 19:42.85
37 WEHRSPANN, Lydia JR Jesup 22:41.03
48 TREBON-BOYD, Amaya SO Jesup 23:07.69
56 NESBIT, Olivia SO Jesup 23:29.21
60 ALBERT, Mckenna JR Jesup 24:02.96
71 THORSON, Camille JR Jesup 24:35.00
The Jesup cross country teams will be home next Tuesday, hosting a 28-team event.