JESUP – Saturday, June 11, 2022: The Annual Jesup Tournament usually brings in a ton of teams every year for a two-day tournament. There were still a ton of teams, but rain forced the cancellation of the Friday games so when play resumed on Saturday, the tournament was changed to each team playing 2 games.
The J-Hawks opened the day with a 3-2 win over Edgewood-Colesburg (7-9). Jesup trailed 2-0 until the fourth when they added a pair to tie it up 2-2. A run in the bottom of the 6th would be enough as the J-Hawks improved to 8-6 on the year.
Sophomore Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks and would scatter just 5 hits over 6 innings, striking out 4 batters and walking 3. Both runs were earned.
Junior Rylynn Delagardelle would homer for her first career homerun, driving in 2 runs. Delagardelle was 2 for 3 at the place and scored twice. The other RBI went to eighth-grader Hayden Kresser.
Senior Amanda Treptow went 1 for 3 with a double and stole a base, while senior backstop Alexis Larson was also 1 for 3, scored a run and stole 2 bases. Caelor Wymore; junior first baseman, went 1 for 3 and senior centerfielder Hailey Nie had a single in 2 at-bats and stole a base. Sophomore pinch-runner Adrianna Boulden stole a base. Junior Laney Pilcher and freshman Karlie Schutte both had a base-on-ball, while eighth-grader Sara Mead reached on an error.
In the second game of the day the J-Hawks would meet up with the Independence Mustangs, which it seems like every year this happens in the J-Hawks tournament.
After giving up a 4-0 lead to the Mustangs, the J-Hawks would battle back to cut the lead to 4-3 in the third inning. Both teams would add a couple runs in the fifth, but Jesup could not score a run in their final at-bat and lose a closely contested 6-5 game.
Free passes and J-Hawks errors were the key to Mustangs runs in this one as only 1 of the 6 runs were earned.
Sophomore pitcher Scout Kohagen took the ball for the J-Hawks and gave up just 1 earned run over 2.1 innings of work. Kohagen struck out 1 batter and walked 4.
Rylynn Delagardelle would homer again for her second career homerun and drove in a run. Delagardelle was 2 for 3, stealing a base and scoring a run. Amanda Treptow would go 2 for 3 with and RBI and senior shortstop Jacie Lange would drive in 2 runs with a single. She would also walk and score a run. Sara Mead was 1 for 2 with a walk and stole a base. Caelor Wymore had a solo shot for the J-Hawks going 1 for 3 and scoring a run. Hailey Nie was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Alexis Larson scored a run and walked once, while Hayden Kresser reached on a walk.
LA PORTE CITY – Monday, June 13, 2022: The J-Hawks softball team was back at it on Monday night when they traveled to Union Community (5-10) for a NICL Conference double-header.
Jesup would split with the Knights, winning the first game by the score of 7-4, then falling in the nightcap 9-8.
No stats were available come press time.
Jesup is now 9-8 on the season and was home against South Hardin (8-5) on Tuesday night. On Thursday the girls will travel to Springville (13-5). Look for these games in Saturday’s paper.
