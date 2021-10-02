Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – It was a good showing for the No. 8-ranked Jesup girls’ cross country team, finishing third in a 22-team race.

For the Jesup boys, No. 11-ranked senior Nolan Evans had a nice race, finishing third overall.

Jesup had three girls in the top 10. No. 13-ranked freshman Mackenzie Wilson was fifth, followed by No. 14-ranked senior Amanda Treptow in seventh, and No. 16-ranked sophomore Clare Wright in ninth.

Jesup Girls’ Results

19:48.99 Mackenzie Wilson 5th

19:51.49 Amanda Treptow 7th

20:29.77 Clare Wright 9th

22:30.07 Natalie O’Connor 41st

22:53.59 Maddie Tomson 49th

23:36.29 Sydney Thoma 4th (JV)

23:57.46 Olivia Nesbit 81st

24:25.33 Mckenna Albert 93rd

24:30.42 Kallie Schutte 15th (JV)

24:42.23 Alexis VanderWerf 17th (JV)

24:42.64 Amaya Trebon-Boyd 18th (JV)

24:56.68 Kaitlyn Zelle 20th (JV)

25:08.59 Lydia Wehrspann 22nd (JV)

25:59.34 Halie Nie 39th (JV)

26:28.57 Peyton Bose 51st (JV)

27:25.11 Camille Thorson 74th (JV)

29:23.93 Kaitlyn Schug 113th (JV)

34:53.94 Kelley Kane 137th (JV)

Jesup Boys’ Results

17:02.79 Nolan Evans 3rd

18:45.65 Logan Zuck 52nd

18:46.35 Kile Rottinghaus 54th

18:52.79 Silas Wehrspann 61st

18:59.82 Ayden Gonzalez 66th

19:04.64 Nathan Pint 72nd

20:06.69 Tyler Nolan 117th

21:14.72 Jack Thoma 41st (JV)

21:40.76 Karsten Nuehring 47th (JV)

22:24.85 Jarrett Ciesielski 62nd (JV)

23:46.50 Zander Schmidt 89th (JV)

25:58.55 Cayden Keifer 123rd (JV)

Next up for the Jesup J-Hawks, they travel to Manchester for the West Delaware Invitational on Tuesday, October 5.

