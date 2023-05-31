JESUP – Saturday, May 27, 2023: In the annual Jesup Classic, the J-Hawks softball team played two games and went 1-1 for the day.
In game 1, the J-Hawks battled the North Cedar Knights (3-3). Jesup would win 8-0. Junior Scout Kohagen went 5 innings for the J-Hawks and gave up just 1 hit, striking out 9 batters. Kohagen is 1-0 on the season.
Offensively, the J-Hawks collected 6 hits in the game. Senor Caelor Wymore went 1 for 2 with an RBI while sophomore Karlie Schutte added a single and a run batted in. Freshman Sara Mead went 1 for 3 and knocked in a run.
BOX SCORE: Daley Donlea 1-3 RUN, Laney Pilcher 1-1 RUN BB, Rylynn Delagardelle 0-3 2RBI ROE, Caelor Wymore 1-2 2RUNS RBI HBP, Hayden Kresser 0-2 RBI HBP ROE, Peyton Weber 0-2 HBP, Karlie Schutte 1-3 RUN RBI ROE, Kylie Herget-Miller 0-1 RBI SAC, Sara Mead 1-3 2B RBI, Scout Kohagen 0-0, Jordyn Bergman RUN, Morgan Krall 1-1 RUN RBI, Laney Kohagen RUN
1 2 3 4 5 T
North Cedar 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup 2 1 3 0 2 8
In game 2, the J-Hawks faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg (1-4) and Jesup would take an early lead but could not hang on losing 8-7.
Junior Klair Kite went the distance for the J-Hawks, scattering 9 hits and giving up 8 runs (5 earned). Kite struck out 2 and walked 1. Kite takes the loss and is now 1-2 on the season.
The defense did not help behind Kite, committing 4 errors. Offensively, eighth-grader Peyton Weber went 2 for 3 and drove in 2 runs. Sophomore Karlie Schutte had 2 hits in 3 at-bats including a double. Freshman Sara Mead went 2 for 3 and knocked in a run while freshman Morgan Krall had a single and 2 RBI.
BOX SCORE: Daley Donlea 0-1 RUN RBI SAC SF BB, Laney Pilcher 1-3 RUN, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-3 RUN RBI ROE, Caelor Wymore 0-3, Hayden Kresser 0-3, Peyton Weber 2-3 RUN 2RBI, Karlie Schutte 2-3 2B RUN, Morgan Krall 1-2 RUN 2RBI BB, Sara Mead 2-3 RUN 2B RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Vinton-Shell 0 2 1 0 1 4 0 8
Jesup 3 0 0 2 0 2 0 7
Jesup is now 2-2 on the season and were at Wapsie Valley (3-1) on Tuesday night for a doubleheader. On Wednesday night the girls are at Cascade (2-2).