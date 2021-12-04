JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team stays perfect on the season with a 70-40 win over South Hardin (1-2) on Tuesday night.
“We got off to a really good start,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “The girls were ready from the tip and did exactly what we talked about prior to the game.”
Jesup started fast and jumped out to a 10-point 1st quarter lead and never looked back as they increased the lead to 48-24 by halftime.
“Our focus was to try to play with even more pace than we did in our previous game,” added Conrad, “The girls did a great job of pushing the ball up the floor and flowing right into offense.”
Coach Conrad added that flowing into offense after the initial break was something they struggled with the last half of the season last year, so it is good to see improvement in that area.
The J-Hawks shot 25 3-pointers in the game and made 13, shooting 52% from beyond the arc. They shot 46.3% for the game.
“We shot the basketball really well, said Conrad, “which is a result of keeping the ball moving and taking shots in rhythm.”
Jesup had 21 assists on 25 made baskets, and Coach Conrad says that the game is fun to watch when you see numbers like that.
Junior Laney Pilcher led the way for the J-Hawks with 21 points, while senior Amanda Treptow added 15. Senior Alexis Larson knocked in 11 and sophomore Adrianna Bolden chipped in with 8 points. Senior Natalie O’Connor scored 7 points and 5 assists. Freshman Peyton Bose contributed with 4, while Junior Sayler Youngblut was big on the boards with 9 rebounds and a basket.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 23 25 10 12 70
South Hardin 13 11 9 7 40
Jesup was home on Friday night, hosting the Class 2A, No. 3-ranked Denver Cyclones (4-0). On Tuesday, the girls will be back at home for a NICL Conference battle with Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0).