ALGONA – Tuesday, June 13, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team traveled down to Class 2A, No. 13-ranked South Hardin (19-5) on Tuesday night.
Jesup cracked out 13 hits en route to a big 11-6 win over the highly ranked Tigers. It wasn’t easy as the J-Hawks had to come from behind in the late innings to erase an early 5-0 Tiger’s lead. Four runs in the 5th-inning and four more in the 6th pushed the J-Hawks ahead 9-5 and hold on for the win.
“It is always good to get a win verse a very good South Hardin team,” said Head Coach Brian Larson, “They seemed to have our number until we made adjustments at the plate and applied some pressure on their defense.”
Junior Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks and went 7 strong innings allowing just 3 earned runs on 12 Tiger’s hits. Kite struck out 4 and gets the win. She is now 8-5 on the season with a 2.06 ERA.
Freshman Sara Mead had a day, going 3-5 and knocking in 5 runs. Senior Laney Pilcher had a single, double and a triple, reaching base four times.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 3-5 2RUNS 5RBI, Laney Pilcher 3-5 2RUNS 2B 3B ROE, Caelor Wymore 2-4 RUN 2RBI, Hayden Kresser 2-4 RUN 2B RBI SB, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-4 RBI, Morgan Krall 0-3 RBI, Karlie Schutte 1-4, Peyton Weber 0-3 RUN ROE SB, Daley Donlea 1-4 2RUNS ROE 2SB, Kylie Herget-Miller RUN SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 0 1 4 4 2 11
S.H. 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 6
JESUP – Wednesday, June 14, 2023: The Springville Orioles (7-15) were in town on Wednesday for a non-conference battle. Senior Caelor Wymore hit her first homerun of the season to help power the J-Hawks past the Orioles by the score of 12-6.
“Springville came in last night with a solid team that had some lefties that can put some pressure on you if you’re not careful,” said Coach Larson, “It was our offense that kept things going and scoring in every inning helps take some of that pressure off.”
Eighth-grader Hannah Seevell picks up the win for the J-Hawks, going 4.1 innings and allowing just 2 earned runs on only 2 hits. Seevell struck out 5 and is now 3-0 on the season with a 2.67 ERA.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Spring 2 0 0 0 3 0 1 6
Jesup 1 1 4 3 1 2 0 12
“The senior leadership has been fantastic this year, led by Rylynn Delagardelle, Caelor Wymore, and Laney Pilcher,” added Coach Larson, “But Caelor has really stepped up this week on the field at the plate and in the dugout. Also want to give a shout-out to our pitchers they all worked really hard in the offseason and the fruit of that work is starting to shine.”
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 2-3 3RUNS RBI BB 2SB, Laney Pilcher 2-4 RUN 2RBI SB, Caelor Wymore 2-4 3RUNS 2B HR 2RBI, Hayden Kresser 0-4 RBI ROE, Rylynn Delagardelle 2-4 RBI, Morgan Krall 1-2 RUN 3RBI SAC BB ROE, Peyton Weber 0-3, Karlie Schutte 1-3 2B RBI, Daley Donlea 1-2 RUN BB SB CS, Marlie Schissel RUN SB, Kylie Herget-Miller 1-1 RBI, Laney Kohagen RUN
As of print the J-Hawks (14-7) have moved into the IGHSAU rankings, coming in at #13 in Class 2A. The girls will be home on Friday night, hosting the Hudson Pirates (12-10). On Monday Jesup will travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg for a big Conference first-place battle with the Cougars.