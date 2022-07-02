GILBERTVILLE – The Jesup J-Hawks baseball team was out of conference with a single game at Class 1A, No. 5-ranked Don Bosco on Wednesday night.
A 3-run seventh inning would win it for the J-Hawks by the score of 10-7.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 3 0 2 1 0 3 10
Don Bosco 0 0 4 3 0 0 0 7
This was a back-and-forth game with both teams leading at some point and senior Cole Bucknell would go the distance for the J-Hawks, scattering 9 hits over 7 innings, giving up 4 earned runs, striking out 4.
Senior Nate Cagley had 3 hits, including a double and 5 RBIs. Senior Carson Lienau drove in 2 runs.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-RF 2 for 5, 3RUNS, double, SB
Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Sr-LF 1 for 4, 2RUNS, RBI, HBP, ROE, 2SB
Nate Cagley, Sr-3B 3 for 5, RUN, double, 5RBI,
Jack Miller, So-SS 2 for 3, RBI, 2BB, 2SB
Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 1 for 5, 2RBI
Parker McHone, Sr-CF 0 for 3, BB
Kile Bucknell, So-C 1 for 4
Cale Schissel, So-2B 2 for 3, 3RUNS, HBP
Cole Bucknell, Sr-P 0 for 2, RUN, SAC, BB, ROE
GUTTENBURG – Thursday, June 30, 2022: The J-Hawks were back on the road on Thursday with a game at Clayton Ridge (5-18). Jesup would make quick work of the Eagles, ending this game in 5 innings, 17-0.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Jesup 2 5 6 0 4 17
Clayton Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senior Carson Lienau was on the mound for the J-Hawks and gave up just 2 hits in 5 innings of work, striking out 4 and walking just 2.
Brody Clark-Hurlbert knocked in 3 runs while Miller, Lienau, Kile Bucknell, and Schissel had 2 RBI each.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-RF 1 for 2, 3RUNS, BB, SB
Nolan Evans, Sr-PH 0 for 1
Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Sr-LF 1 for 3, 3RUNS, 3RBI, BB, ROE, 3SB
Nate Cagley, SR-1B 2 for 3, 2RUNS, double, RBI, BB
Jack Miller, So-SS 1 for 3, 2RUNS, double, 2RBI, BB
Carson Lienau, Sr-P 2 for 4, RUN, 2RBI, ROE
Parker McHone, Sr-CF 1 for 2, RUN, RBI, BB, HBP, SB
Kile Bucknell, So-C 0 for 3, RUN, 2RBI
Carter Even, Sr-PH 0 for 1
Cale Schissel, So-3B 2 for 3, 3RUNS, 2RBI, BB
Landon Vogel, Fr-2B 0 for 1, ROE
Cole Bucknell, Sr-DH 0 for 1, RUN, BB, HBP
Jesup is now 18-6 on the season and will start postseason play on Tuesday night when they host the winner of Starmont and Sumner-Fredericksburg.
