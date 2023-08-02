JESUP - The Jesup J-Hawks softball team finished 2nd in the NICL East Division, but when the All-Conference selections came out, the J-Hawks end up tied for the most girls on the All-Conference teams.
Eight girls were recognized for the outstanding year they had. Three land on the 1st-Team including 2nd-bagger Rylynn Delagardelle. The senior batted .364 in conference play. Junior pitcher Klair Kite gets 1st-Team honors after posting a 2.49 ERA during conference action — 3rd best in the East. Utility player Hayden Kresser had an outstanding freshman campaign, batting .386 in conference games and .391 over-all.
Landing on 2nd-Team is All-State selection Caelor Wymore. Finishing out her senior year, Wymore had conference stats worthy of 1st-Team honors. She batted .439 in conference play (3rd best) and had the 3rd most hits in the East Division (18). She was also 2nd in RBIs with 12. Wymore was selected as a 3rd-Team All-Stater by the IGCA last week. 8th-grade sensation Peyton Weber gets a 2nd-Team honor after a nice season with the J-Hawks. Weber batted .325 in conference play and finished with a .327 over-all average. Out-fielder Sara Mead finishes her freshman year with a 2nd-Team selection. Mead batted .385 in conference action and tied for 3rd most hits in the East Division. Mead finished the year with an over-all average of .398. Senior Laney Pilcher finishes her high school career in nice fashion by landing on the 2nd-Team. She posted a .293 conference average and .349 over-all.
Honorable Mention goes to sophomore Karlie Schutte who had an over-all .367 average.
RECORD:
Sumner Fred Tripoli 11-1
Jesup 8-4
Wapsie Valley 5-7
Oelwein 3-9
Union 3-9
C Jamie Jones Sumner-Fred Freshman
- 1B Emma Smock Oelwein Senior
2B Rylynn Delagardelle Jesup Senior
SS Aubree Land Sumner Fred Freshman
3B Sydney Matthias Wapsie Valley Senior
- OF Jana Meyer Sumner Fred Junior
OF Isabel Bernard Sumner Fred Sophomore
OF Macy Westendorf Oelwein Freshman
- P Addy Murray Sumner Fred Freshman
P Klair Kite Jesup Junior
Utility Hayden Kresser Jesup Freshman
Utility Avery Knoop Union Sophomore
C Dena Robb Union Junior
1B Peyton Weber Jesup 8th Grade
2B Alivia Lange Sumner Fred Senior
SS Caelor Wymore Jesup Senior
3B Emily Anton Union Freshman
OF Sara Mead Jesup Freshman
OF Sydney Anton Union Junior
OF Haley Wehling Wapsie Valley Sophomores
P Aspen Wehr Oelwein Freshman
P Taylor Buhr Wapsie Valley Freshman
Utility Isabelle Elliott Sumner Fred Junior
Utility Laney Pilcher Jesup Senior
MVP: Addison Murray Sumner Fred Freshman
COY: Kevin Bergman Sumner Fred
OF Greyson Smith Sumner-Fred 8th Grade
3B Karlie Schutte Jesup 10th Grade
P Anna Curley Wapsie Valley 11th Grade
SS Joslynn Melchert Oelwein Junior
P Xandra Anderson Union Junior