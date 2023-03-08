JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team landed three players on the 1st-Team NICL-East All-Conference team. The also had another selected as a 2nd-Team recipient along with Head Coach Joe Smeins being named Co-Coach of the Year.
Landing on 1st-team for the J-Hawks were junior Jack Miller, sophomore Ryan Treptow, and senior Brevin Dahl. 2nd-Team selection went to junior Cale Schissel.
Junior guard Jack Miller was named Co-Most Valuable Player in the NICL East-Division and had an outstanding junior season scoring 597 points for an average of 25.9 points per game. Miller has 1,171 career points and will add to that in his senior season, most likely breaking several Jesup school records along the way.
Ryan Treptow averaged 11.6 points per game and led the East division with 51 steals.
Brevin Dahl averaged 11.2 points per game and shot 46% from the field. Dahl led the J-Hawks in rebounds and that was good enough for 4th-best in the East.
Cale Schissel made 51 3-pointers for the J-Hawk and scored 8.4 points per game.
Head Coach Joe Smeins shared Coach of the Year honors with Wapsie Valley’s Marty McKowen. Jesup and Wapsie Valley tied for the East Division title. This is the second year in a row Coach Smeins has won the award.
NICL East All Conference 2022-2023
STANDINGS:
Jesup 7-1 16-7
Wapsie Valley 7-1 20-4
Sumner-Fred 3-5 9-14
Union 3-5 10-15
Oelwein 0-8 8-14
First Team:
Mason Harter Wapsie Valley 12
Andrew Westphal Wapsie Valley 12
Jack Miller Jesup 11
Ryan Treptow Jesup 10
Brevin Dahl Jesup 12
Caden Sorensen Union 9
Jackson Anderson Union 11
Conall Sauser Oelwein 10
Second Team:
Cale Schissel Jesup 11
Ty Lorentzen Union 12
Casey O’Donnell Wapsie Valley 12
Tatum Nuss Sumner-Fred 10
Jaymison Howard Sumner-Fred 11
Achilles Quiqley Sumner-Fred 11
Carter Jeanes Oelwein 12
MVP: Mason Harter and Jack Miller
Coach of the Year: Mckowen and Smeins