JESUP – The season has come to an end and now the accolades have started to roll in which includes the NICL All-Conference selections and the All-District selections.
The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team has landed two girls on the 1st-team -East.
Senior Laney Pilcher has been named to the 1st-team and has been selected as Player of the Year for the NICL-East All-Conference team. Pilcher also has been named to the All-District team. Laney averaged 24.6 points per game this season and set a few school records in the process – one record which included the most points scored in a game (40 against Aplington-Parkersburg on January 30).
Sophomore Peyton Bose was a 1st-Team selection for the J-Hawks. Bose averaged 11.6 points per game in conference play.
1st Team All-Conference-East:
*Laney Pilcher — Jesup
*Isabelle Elliott — SF
*McKinzie See — Oelwein
Alivia Lange — SF
Peyton Bose — Jesup
Emma Smock — Oelwein
Reagan Sorensen — Union
2nd Team All-Conference-East:
*Jana Meyer — SF
*Haydin Becker — Oelwein
*Adrianna Boulden — Jesup
*Ava Mills — Union
*Grace Mullihan — WV
Brigitte Rohrer — Union
Kenzie Snyder — WV
Player of the Year:
*Laney Pilcher — Jesup
Coach of the Year:
*Kevin Bergman — SF
*Denotes Unanimous
All-District Team:
Payton Peterson — Dike New Hartford
Laney Pilcher — Jesup
Jadyn Peterson — Dike New Hartford
Ellary Knock — Dike New Hartford
Laynee Hogan — East Buchanan
Ka’Lynn DeShaw — Bellevue
Ally Olmstead — Alburnett
Coach of the district — Bruce Dall — Dike New Hartford