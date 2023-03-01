JESUP – The season has come to an end and now the accolades have started to roll in which includes the NICL All-Conference selections and the All-District selections.

The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team has landed two girls on the 1st-team -East.

Senior Laney Pilcher has been named to the 1st-team and has been selected as Player of the Year for the NICL-East All-Conference team. Pilcher also has been named to the All-District team. Laney averaged 24.6 points per game this season and set a few school records in the process – one record which included the most points scored in a game (40 against Aplington-Parkersburg on January 30).

Sophomore Peyton Bose was a 1st-Team selection for the J-Hawks. Bose averaged 11.6 points per game in conference play.

1st Team All-Conference-East:

*Laney Pilcher — Jesup

*Isabelle Elliott — SF

*McKinzie See — Oelwein

Alivia Lange — SF

Peyton Bose — Jesup

Emma Smock — Oelwein

Reagan Sorensen — Union

2nd Team All-Conference-East:

*Jana Meyer — SF

*Haydin Becker — Oelwein

*Adrianna Boulden — Jesup

*Ava Mills — Union

*Grace Mullihan — WV

Brigitte Rohrer — Union

Kenzie Snyder — WV

Player of the Year:

*Laney Pilcher — Jesup

Coach of the Year:

*Kevin Bergman — SF

*Denotes Unanimous

All-District Team:

Payton Peterson — Dike New Hartford

Laney Pilcher — Jesup

Jadyn Peterson — Dike New Hartford

Ellary Knock — Dike New Hartford

Laynee Hogan — East Buchanan

Ka’Lynn DeShaw — Bellevue

Ally Olmstead — Alburnett

Coach of the district — Bruce Dall — Dike New Hartford