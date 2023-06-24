JESUP – Tuesday, June 20, 2023: The East Marshall Mustangs (13-9) were in town on Tuesday for a NICL inter-division matchup.
Late game scores were the difference in this one after falling behind early, but the J-Hawks pull out a win by the score of 6-4.
“Good team win again,” said Head Coach Brian Larson, “I seem to say that a lot lately but it’s a very true statement.”
Coach Larson added that the J-Hawks split with a really good Sumner-Fredericksburg team Monday night so to bounce back verse a good East Marshal team the following night speaks volumes of this team and the way they battle every night.
Junior Klair Kite had a slow start falling behind 5-1 in the 3rd inning, but was solid the rest of the way, giving her team a chance to battle back. Kite gets the win going 7 innings and giving up just 2 earned runs on 10 hits. Kite struck out 2 and walked 2. Kite moves to 11-6 on the season with a 2.36 ERA.
Eighth-grader Peyton Weber went 3 for 3 with two doubles and drove in 2 runs. Freshman Hayden Kresser added 2 hits including a double and knocked in a run. Senior Rylynn Delagardelle drove in a run with double and a single.
“We got down early but kept chipping away at the score one run at a time and we were able to hold them for I think 3 straight innings and we added a couple insurance runs,” said Coach Larson, “Besides our bats, the pitchers (starters and relievers) have been huge. Can’t say enough about that group and how everyone is pushing each other to be the best they can be.”
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 0-4 ROE, Laney Pilcher 2-4 RUN, Caelor Wymore 0-3 RUN BB ROE, Rylynn Delagardelle 2-4 2B RBI, Hayden Kresser 2-3 RUN 2B RBI BB, Karlie Schutte 1-2 2B RBI SAC, Peyton Weber 3-3 RUN (2)2B 2RBI, Daley Donlea 0-2 SAC, Kylie Herget-Miller 0-3 RBI, Marlie Schissel RUN SB, Jordyn Bergman RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EM 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Jesup 0 1 1 1 2 1 0 6
LA PORTE CITY – Thursday, June 22, 2023: The 13th ranked J-Hawks traveled to Union Community (5-11) on Thursday for a NICL-East Division matchup.
In an upset, the Knights take down the J-Hawks by a score of 3-1. No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Union 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 3
Jesup moves to 17-9 on the season and drops to 14th in Class 2A rankings this week. The girls will be at the Don Bosco Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Monday the J-Hawks will be back home for a doubleheader with Oelwein (10-13).