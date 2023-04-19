JESUP – Monday, April 17, 2023: On a cold April day the Jesup J-Hawks boys golf team battled the bitter winds but came away with a nice 193-216 win over South Hardin on Monday night.
Junior Jack Miller shot a 40 – good enough for a 9-shot victory and medalist honors.
Junior Wyatt Vander Werff was a 3rd-place finisher after firing a 49, followed by freshman Gage Wymore’s 52. Junior Cale Schissel carded a 54 while freshman Cael Backes scored a 58.
Junior Varsity Scores: Wyatt Stroeder (53), Carter Routt (61), Dawson Roth (62), Connor Even (65), and Austyn Zbornik (77).