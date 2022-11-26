WAUKON – Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team opened their 2022-2023 season on Tuesday night with a long road trip- to Waukon to face the Indians.
Jesup falls to Waukon by the score of 72-51.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 10 10 8 13 51
Waukon 19 16 15 22 72
The J-Hawks will be back on the road next Tuesday when they travel to South Hardin (1-0).
No stats were available come press time.
