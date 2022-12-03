Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Tuesday, November 29, 2022: A big second half sparked the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team to a convincing opening day win.

A 31-29 halftime lead ballooned in the 3rd quarter when the J-Hawks put up 37 points to take a 22-point lead going into the 4th. The J-Hawks shot 50% from the field and made 10 3-pointers to run away with a 93-59 win over Columbus Catholic (0-1).

