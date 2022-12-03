JESUP – Tuesday, November 29, 2022: A big second half sparked the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team to a convincing opening day win.
A 31-29 halftime lead ballooned in the 3rd quarter when the J-Hawks put up 37 points to take a 22-point lead going into the 4th. The J-Hawks shot 50% from the field and made 10 3-pointers to run away with a 93-59 win over Columbus Catholic (0-1).
Junior guard, Jack Miller exploded for a career high 36-points on 16 of 24 shooting. Miller only shot 2 free throws, making one, which makes his performance even more impressive. Miller was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Senior Brevin Dahl scored 21 and added 12 rebounds for career highs.
“Really solid start to the season for us considering 5 of our 7 guys are new varsity players,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I thought we played pretty well in the first half but missed some makeable shots in the lane. I thought our defensive intensity ramped up in the third quarter which allowed us to get out and run.”
Box Score:
Jack Miller-Jr 36pts 4rbds 4ast 2stl 1blk, Brevin Dahl-Sr 21pts 12rbds 4ast 2stl, Ryan Durham-Sr 0pts 1rbd 3ast 2stl, Ryan Treptow-So 13pts 2rbd 2ast 5stl 1blk, Cale Schissel-Jr 12pts 3rbd 3ast 2stl, Landon Vogel-So 5pts 3rbd 2stl, Jacob Yexley-Sr 6pts 3rbd 1blk
The J-Hawks (1-0) traveled to Denver (1-1) on Friday night. Look for this game in Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The boys will be at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0) on Tuesday night.