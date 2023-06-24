JESUP – Wednesday, June 20, 2023: On a night when the bats were silenced, the Jesup J-Hawks pitching staff stepped up and made some noise with an ace performance in a Jesup 4-1 win.
Four pitchers combined to shut down the Mustangs of East Marshall (7-13) giving up just three hits on the night and zero earned runs. Junior Kile Bucknell picks up the win in his first outing of the season, going just two innings, but those two innings were outstanding, giving up just 1 hit and striking out 3. Senior Ryan Durham, freshman Tyce Larson, and sophomore Landon Vogel finished it off with stellar performances.
Not much to add on the offensive side as the J-Hawks did just enough to pull out a win. Junior Cale Schissel went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and the offense took advantage of four Mustang errors.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 1-4 RUN SB, Cale Schissel 2-2 2B RBI BB, Jack Miller 0-3 RUN SB, Kile Bucknell 1-2 HBP CS, Ryan Treptow 0-2 RUN BB, Parker Masteller 0-3, Ryan Durham 1-3, Tyce Larson 0-3, Nic Moore 0-1 RUN 2HBP
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EM 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Jesup 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 4
The J-Hawks move to 10-8 on the season and lead the NICL-East Division at 7-2.
JESUP – Wednesday, June 21, 2023: The Alburnett Pirates (15-12) were in town on Wednesday for an out-of-conference matchup.
Jesup took an 8-0 lead midway through this game, but a late inning rally by the Pirates tied this game up 12-12, but the J-Hawks win it on a walkoff in the bottom of the 7th, final score 13-12.
Sophomore Ryan Treptow was on the mound for the J-Hawks and pitched well, going 4.1 innings, giving up 3 earned runs on just 2 hits, striking out 2 and walking 4.
Junior Cale Schissel gets the win in relief. Schissel gave up 7 earned runs on 7 hits in 2.2 innings of work, striking out 3 batters and walking 6.
At the plate, the J-Hawks had 13 hits including 3 each by junior Jack Miller, senior Brevin Dahl, and Ryan Treptow. Dahl drove in 4 runs while junior backstop, Kile Bucknell knocked in 3.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 3-4 4RUNS 2B 4RBI BB 2SB, Cale Schissel 2-4 3RUNS 2B RBI BB ROE, Jack Miller 3-5 RUN (2)2B 2RBI, Kile Bucknell 1-2 RUN 3RBI BB SB, Ryan Treptow 3-4 RUN 2B 2RBI, Parker Masteller 1-3 RUN BB, Ryan Durham 0-3 BB, Tyce Larson 0-4, Nic Moore 0-2 2RUNS SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Albur 0 0 0 0 8 0 4 12
Jesup 1 0 8 0 3 0 1 13
LA PORTE CITY – Thursday, June 22, 2023: Jesup was back in conference play on Thursday with a trip to Union Community (4-17).
The J-Hawks scored early and often in a 10-4 East Division win. Sophomore Landon Vogel was on the bump for the J-Hawks and went 5.2 strong innings, giving up no runs on just 3 hits, striking out 4 and walking 4. Vogel gets the win and is now 2-3 on the season with a 3.00 ERA.
The J-Hawks had 7 stolen bases as a team with Cale Schissel getting 3 of them. Kile Bucknell went 3 for 4 and drove in 2 runs, while Brevin Dahl knocked in 4 runs with a single and a double. Sophomore Nic Moore added a single and a triple and an RBI.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 2-3 2RUNS 2B 4RBI 2BB SB CS, Cale Schissel 1-3 2RUNS RBI BB HBP 3SB, Jack Miller 1-4 RBI, Kile Bucknell 3-4 RUN 2RBI 2SB CS, Ryan Treptow 1-4 RBI SB, Parker Masteller 0-2 RUN BB HBP, Ryan Durham 0-4, Tyce Larson 0-1 2RUNS BB HBP SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 2 3 4 0 0 0 1 10
Union 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 4
The J-Hawks move to 12-8 on the season and are 8-2 in the NICL-East Division. The boys will be home on Monday for a doubleheader with Oelwein (9-16).