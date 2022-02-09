FAIRBANK – On paper this matchup was ‘one to watch’, but the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team had other things in mind and came into Wapsie Valley’s house and rolled them 64-44.
A big first quarter set the stage for the J-Hawks as they took a commanding 27-3 lead after the first quarter and actually built that lead up over 30 at one point.
“We have a ton of respect for Wapsie Valley and their program,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Our kids did an excellent job of preparing for the game and came out of the gates ready.”
It was a total team performance on both ends of the floor, according to Coach Smeins, “Our defense in the first half was excellent.”
Defensively, the J-Hawks were led by sophomore Jack Miller doing an outstanding job on Wapsie Valley’s star Gunner Meyer.
Jesup had all 5 starters in double figures for the game, led by senior Carson Lienau’s 14 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Corbin Fuelling added 13 points and 4 assists, while senior Parker McHone dropped in 12 and 6 dishes. Senior Carter Even added 10 points and 5 boards and Miller had 10 points and 3 assists.
“The kids were excited to clinch at least a share of the conference title,” said Smeins, “We play Wapsie again on Thursday at our place to end the regular season. We know they will be ready for us so we will have to be at our best again.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 27 15 11 11 64
Wapsie Valley 3 9 14 18 44
JESUP – vs. North Tama (13-7): Monday, February 7, 2022
The Jesup boys hosted the North Tama RedHawks (13-8) on Monday night and came away with a 73-36 win to raise their record to 14-5 on the season.
Corbin Fuelling led the J-Hawks with 29 points, while Jack Miller added 19. Parker McHone had 12 and Carson Lienau dropped in 10.
Jesup has now won 11 straight games after starting the season 3-5. The boys were back in action on Tuesday night, hosting South Hardin (10-9). Thursday night the Wapsie Valley Warriors (13-4) will be back in town for a critical NICL East matchup. Jesup has already clinched at least a tie for the NICL East title but can win it outright with a sweep of Wapsie Valley. Look for both these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.