DENVER – Friday, December 02, 2022: The Jesup boys basketball team overcame a slow start and turned a 6 point first quarter deficit into a 4 point halftime lead, then turned it up in the second half routing the Denver Cyclones 77-57.
Jesup shot 50% from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range while four J-Hawks ended in double figures. Junior Jack Miller led the J-Hawks with 23 points and sophomore Ryan Treptow had a career high 21 points. Junior Cale Schissel dropped in 14 and senior Brevin Dahl knocked down 13 points.