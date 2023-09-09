WEST UNION – Thursday, September 7, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls and boys cross country teams traveled to North Fayette Valley on Thursday for the Bob Scott Memorial Invitational.
The J-Hawk girls would finish in 5th place but have two of the top three finishers in Clare Wright and Mackenzie Wilson. Wright would finish in 2nd-place and Wilson just behind her in 3rd-place. 182 runners started the race.
Clare Wright in having a great senior season with two wins and a second-place finish. Wright runs her best time of the season with a 19:14.68 time which was 38-seconds behind the winner Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Junior Mackenzie Wilson ran her best time of the season with a time of 19:33.93. Every J-Hawk girl ran their best time of the season.
J-HAWK GIRLS RESULTS:
2 WRIGHT, Clare SR 19:14.68
3 WILSON, Mackenzie JR 19:33.93
42 ALBERT, Mckenna SR 23:21.54
45 FORSSBERG, Maia FR 23:35.87
68 WEHRSPANN, Lydia SR 25:32.82
71 DEVORE, Ella FR 25:39.63
81 NESBIT, Olivia JR 27:08.32
118 DEVORE, Lizzy FR 27:39.50
124 YOUNGBLUT, Peyton JR 27:51.55
125 ZALBA, Amaia JR 27:56.14
142 SCHUTTE, Karlie JR 29:12.09
143 MENSCHING, Cece SO 29:18.62
149 KOHAGEN, Laney FR 29:51.66
152 WEHRSPANN, Marta FR 29:54.85
165 SCHUG, Kaitlyn SR 31:07.12
179 KANE, Kelley SR 37:52.74
On the boys’ side, the J-Hawks are having a nice season so far finishing in 3rd-place at North Fayette Valley. 153 boys started the race.
Junior Nathan Pint would lead the J-Hawks with an 8th-place finish and a time of 17:43.73 – his best time of the season. Right behind Pint was teammate Karsten Nuehring finishing in 9th-place and a time of 17:44.76 – by far his best time of the season. Sophomore Will Nesbit with a nice run, finishing in 11-place and also his best time of the season with a time of 18:06.16
}J-HAWK BOYS RESULTS:
8 PINT, Nathan JR 17:43.73
9 NUEHRING, Karsten JR 17:44.76
11 NESBIT, Will SO J18:06.16
17 NOLAN, Tyler SR 18:54.98
18 GONZALEZ, Ayden SR 19:01.75
45 O’CONNOR, Vince FR 20:21.31
46 ANDREASEN, Jaxon FR 20:21.53
81 FUELING, Camden SO 22:08.51
99 SCHMIDT, Zander SR 23:00.57
114 SADLER, David SO 23:43.95
118 GLEITER, Brady JR 24:02.99
123 WOODWARD, Parker JR 24:28.12
135 CAMERON, Peyton SO 25:28.70
The J-Hawks Cross Country teams will be back in action on Thursday in Cascade.