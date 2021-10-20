JESUP — The Jesup J-Hawks football team started the season strong with two big wins, but then lost six straight games and with that their season has come to an end.
Friday night the J-Hawks hosted Wahlert Catholic (3-4) in a district matchup. This was all Golden Eagles as they put up 35 first half points on the J-Hawks en route to a 49-0 win.
After playing such a spirited game last week against a powerhouse Waukon team, this was just not Jesup’s night as they would turn the ball over four times and only compile 116 yards of total offense compared to 363 total yards for Wahlert.
PASSING
Parker McHone 1/13 46 yards 4INT
RUSHING
Parker McHone 12/48
Corbin Fuelling 3/10
Wyatt VanderWerff 7/7
Preston Youngblut 2/5
RECEIVING
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 1/46
1 2 3 4 T
Wahlert Catholic 28 7 0 14 49
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup finishes the season with a 2-6 record.