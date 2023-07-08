ANAMOSA – Wednesday, July 5, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks baseball team had their season come to an end on Wednesday night with a quarterfinal’s loss at Anamosa by the score of 8-3.
The J-Hawks could only muster 3 total hits in the game and J-Hawks pitching gave up too many free passes and second chance opportunities came back to bite them. The J-Hawks pitching has been solid; for the most part, all season, but on this night five base-on-balls, two fielding errors, and a hit batter were the demise of what has been a nice season for the J-Hawks.
Senior Brevin Dahl was on the mound for the J-Hawks and gives up 6 earned runs in 5.1 innings of work. Dahl struck out 5 and walked 4, hitting 1 batter. Sophomore Landon Vogel came on in relief and struck out 1 and walked 1, giving up two hits in 2/3 an inning.
Juniors Jack Miller and Kile Bucknell had a hit and sophomore Ryan Treptow had a double and 3 runs batted in.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 0-4, Cale Schissel 0-1 RUN ROE, Jack Miller 1-4 RUN SB, Kile Bucknell 1-2 RUN BB, Ryan Treptow 1-3, 3RBI, Ryan Durham 0-3, Tyce Larson 0-3, Parker Masteller 0-3 ROE, Nic Moore 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Anam 1 2 1 0 2 2 0 8
The J-Hawks graduate two senior starters in Brevin Dahl and Ryan Durham. They will return several standout players including juniors Jack Miller and Kile Bucknell, sophomore Ryan Treptow, and the eighth-grade sensation Parker Masteller.
J-Hawks end their season with a 15-11 record and a 10-2 NICL East Championship.