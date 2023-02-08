JESUP – Friday, February 3, 2023: It was a tall task to ask the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team to knock off the Class 1A, No. 10-ranked Warriors (15-3) – but that’s exactly what they did and with a win will share the NICL Conference-East Title with Wapsie Valley. Final score 65-64.
Jesup started slow and trailed after one quarter by the score of 22-13. Came out in the second quarter and actually trailed by as much as 13-points. Trailed 28-15 with 5 minutes to play in the 2nd, but then the J-Hawks started to get hot. Jesup went on a 14-0 run to take a 29-28 lead and outscored the Warriors 19-9 in the second to lead this game at the half 32-31.
Back-and-forth we went in the second half – carbon copy of the first time these two met earlier this season. Wapsie Valley jumped out to a 7-point lead to start the 3rd period, but no team jumped out to a big lead and at the end of three quarters, the score was 45-44 Wapsie Valley.
The J-Hawks had a 5-point lead – 53-47 — with 5:20 to play and extended that lead to 6-points when Jack Miller sank 1 of 2 free throws with 5:01 left. With 3:45 to play a fast break layup by Ryan Treptow made it 55-47.
Treptow was fouled on a three-point shot — that went in — and with the free-throw the J-Hawks led 59-49 with just over 3 minutes to play.
Then the Warriors fought back, going on a run of their own and out-scored the J-Hawks 6-0 to make it 59-55 with 1:35 to play. Two Miller free throws made it 61-55 with 41 seconds left. A Wapsie Valley 3-pointer cut the lead to 61-58 with 34 seconds to go. This then became a free throw shooting contest and after Jesup missed both free throw with 29 seconds left Wapsie Valley went to the line and made 1 of 2 and the score was 61-59 with 16 seconds to play. Jack Miller was fouled and drained both his free throws to pretty much ice the game and with 14 seconds to go the score was 63-59.
With 3 seconds on the clock 2 clutch free throws by Brevin Dahl made it 65-61 and sealed the conference title for the J-Hawks.
Jack Miller led the J-Hawks with 26 points and Ryan Treptow with a nice game scoring 22 points.
This was back-to-back conference titles for the J-Hawks.
“Friday night was an incredible environment and an incredible high school basketball game,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “We fell behind by 13 points in the second quarter when Brevin Dahl and Ryan Treptow had some huge baskets.”
Coach Smeins added that Jack Miller and Ryan Treptow took had tremendous performances in the fourth quarter.
“The unsung hero of the night was Jacob Yexley,” added Coach Smeins, “He played extended minutes due to foul trouble and did a good job on their big guy, Mason Harter. Really proud of our team for winning another conference title. We are 15-1 the last two years in league play.”
Jesup moves to 13-6 on the season and 7-1 in NICL East. The boys were at North Tama (6-14) on Monday and South Hardin (9-8) on Tuesday. Look for both these games in Saturday’s paper.