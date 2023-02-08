Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

JESUP – Friday, February 3, 2023: It was a tall task to ask the Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team to knock off the Class 1A, No. 10-ranked Warriors (15-3) – but that’s exactly what they did and with a win will share the NICL Conference-East Title with Wapsie Valley. Final score 65-64.

Jesup started slow and trailed after one quarter by the score of 22-13. Came out in the second quarter and actually trailed by as much as 13-points. Trailed 28-15 with 5 minutes to play in the 2nd, but then the J-Hawks started to get hot. Jesup went on a 14-0 run to take a 29-28 lead and outscored the Warriors 19-9 in the second to lead this game at the half 32-31.

Tags

Trending Food Videos