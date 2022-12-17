Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup Jacob Yexley 121722

Senior Jacob Yexley had 6 points and 3 rebounds off the bench for the J-Hawks against Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Tuesday night

 photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team hosted NICL Conference opponent Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0) on Tuesday night and came away with a “L” by the score of 64-55.

The J-Hawks battled back to make a this a game in the second half, but turnovers in the first half and a slow starting first half was too much to overcome.

