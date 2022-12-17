JESUP – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team hosted NICL Conference opponent Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0) on Tuesday night and came away with a “L” by the score of 64-55.
The J-Hawks battled back to make a this a game in the second half, but turnovers in the first half and a slow starting first half was too much to overcome.
“Gladbrook Reinbeck is a very good basketball program, and they have another outstanding team this season,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “We had way too many unforced turnovers in the first half.”
Down by 16 points at the half, the J-Hawks regrouped and played a lot better in the final 2 frames.
“We loved our response in the second half,” added Coach Smeins, “The boys gave themselves a chance with under a minute to go.”
A stat that stands out is that Gladbrook-Reinbeck was only called for 4 fouls the entire game. Jesup had 15.
Junior Jack Miller led all scoring with 26 points. Senior Brevin Dahl added 10 points.
Coach Smeins acknowledged the play of senior Jacob Yexley who gave them a good boost off the bench in the first half.
Jesup falls to 3-2 on the year and was home on Friday night hosting the Union Community Knights (4-1). On Monday the boys will travel to Don Bosco (2-3). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.