IOWA CITY – Saturday, June 3, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team travelled down to Iowa City West for two games.
In the first game, the J-Hawks matched up with the Class 3A, No. 10-ranked Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (9-1).
Two big innings were the difference in this game as the Stormin’ Pointers scored 2 in the first inning, 2 more in the 3rd, and 3 more in the 4th en route to an 8-2 win over the J-Hawks.
Junior Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks and went 3 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs (2 earned). Kite walked one and took the loss. Freshman Daley Donlea came on in relief and went 2 innings giving up just 2 hits and 1 earned run.
It was tough sledding for the J-Hawks offense as they could only muster 3 hits. Senior Rylynn Delagardelle, freshman Hayden Kresser, and freshman Morgan Krall would each collect a base hit. Eighth-grader Peyton Weber had an RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 T
CP-U 2 0 2 3 1 8
Jesup 1 0 0 0 1 2
In game 2, the J-Hawks would walk this one off against Davenport West with a 4-3 win, scoring a run in their last at-bat.
Junior pitcher Scout Kohagen went 3.2 innings allowing just 3 hits and 1 earned run. She struck out 3 but walked 7. Eighth-grader Hannah Seevell came on in relief and gave up just 1 hit over 3.1 innings of relief, allowing 2 earned runs. Seevell struck out 2 and gets the win.
Offensively, the J-Hawks had 8 hits. Freshman Hayden Kresser collected two of them while Morgan Krall drove in 2 runs with a single. Freshman Sara Mead went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
“Our team stepped up and gave every last bit they had in the heat to squeeze out the victory,” said Head Coach Brian Larson, “Iowa City is always a great tournament, but now we need to refocus on Grundy Center and Wapsie Valley before we host our big tournament this weekend. 15 great teams coming in.”
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-3 RUN RBI HBP, Laney Pilcher 1-3 SAC SB, Rylynn Delagardelle 0-4 RUN 2ROE, Caelor Wymore 0-2 RBI SF, Hayden Kresser 2-3, Peyton Weber 1-3, Morgan Krall 1-3 RUN 2RBI, Karlie Schutte 1-3 SB, Daley Donlea 1-3 2B ROE, Jordyn Bergman RUN SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Dav West 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 3
Jesup 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 4
JESUP – Friday, June 2, 2023: On Friday night the girls were home for a NICL Conference battle with Dike-New Hartford. The J-Hawks offense exploded for 20 hits in a 10-2 win.
“Good team win once again — 20 hits in a game off two good pitchers is a tough task,” said Coach Larson, “But with the loss to Cascade last week we threw out the challenge of bouncing back and refocusing at the challenge ahead. As you can see between AGWSR and Dike they did just that. Dike seems to be at the top of our conference every year, so to get a win on them is a good feeling.”
Freshman Hayden Kresser blasted her 2nd career homerun. Kresser went 4 for 4 and added a double. Sophomore Karlie Schutte added 3 singles and senior Laney Pilcher went 3 for 4 with a triple.
Scout Kohagen was in the circle for the J-Hawks and pitched well. She went 3.1 innings and gave up 2 runs (zero earned) striking out 4 batters. Kohagen walked 5 and gets the win. She is 3-0 on the season with a 1.72 ERA. Senior Klair Kite came on in relief and went 3.2 innings and scattered just 3 hits along the way. She struck out 1 and walked 1.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 2-5 2RUNS ROE SB, Laney Pilcher 3-4 3RUNS 3B RBI BB, Rylynn Delagardelle 2-4 3RBI, Caelor Wymore 2-3 RBI BB SB, Peyton Weber 1-4 RBI, Hayden Kresser 4-4 RUN 2B HR 2RBI, Morgan Krall 1-4 RUN RBI, Karlie Schutte 3-4, Daley Donlea 2-4 RBI, Jordyn Bergman RUN SB.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
D-NH 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2
Jesup 2 0 2 3 2 1 0 10
The J-Hawks are now 7-4 on the season and were home for the Grundy Center Spartans (4-6) on Tuesday. Thursday the girls will be home for Wapsie Valley (7-3). Look for these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.