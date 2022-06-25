Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LE GRAND – Tuesday, June 21, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team traveled to Class 2A, No. 12-ranked East Marshall (17-5) on Tuesday night and came away with a 12-0 loss.

An 11-run 3rd inning was the downfall for the J-Hawks as this game would be over after 5 innings.

The Mustangs sophomore pitcher, Morgan Neuroth would pitch a 1-hitter, giving up the only hit to senior Amanda Treptow.

JESUP – Thursday, June 23, 2022: The Union Community Knights (6-12) were in town for a NICL-East matchup on Thursday night and the J-Hawks would take out their frustrations on the Knights, winning 11-1.

The J-Hawks would score 7 in the 3rd to take a commanding 8-1 lead and would cruise.

1 2 3 4 5 T

Union 0 0 1 0 0 1

Jesup 1 0 7 0 3 11

On Friday night the J-Hawks (13-11) traveled to Don Bosco for their 2-day tournament. Look for the results in next Wednesday’s paper.

