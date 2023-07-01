JESUP – Wednesday, June 28, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team is on a six-game winning streak heading into postseason play next week after a 5-4 win over the Don Bosco Dons on Wednesday night.
Jesup took the lead for good in the 5th inning with 2 runs scored and after a little hairiness in the 7th, hold on for the win.
Freshman Daley Donlea hit two doubles and drove in a run, while freshman Hayden Kresser knocked in 3 runs with a double.
Junior Klair Kite was the winning pitcher going 7 strong innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 10 hits. She struck out 2 and walked 1.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-3 RUN RBI SF ROE, Laney Pilcher 1-4 RUN ROE SB, Rylynn Delagardelle 0-1 SAC BB, Caelor Wymore 1-2 RUN BB, Hayden Kresser 1-2 2B 3RBI SF, Karlie Schutte 1-3 RUN, Peyton Weber 1-3 RUN, Daley Donlea 2-3 (2)2B RBI, Kylie Herget-Miller 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
DB 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 4
Jesup 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 5
Jesup ends their season with a 23-10 record and 8-4 in the NICL Conference. The J-Hawks will take on the winner of the game with Hudson and Grundy Center. Game is set of July 5th in Jesup.