JESUP – Thursday, May 26, 2022: The J-Hawks softball team opened their 2022 campaign with a home win over Oelwein on Thursday night by the score of 10-0.
A big 3rd and 4th inning broke this game wide open and with 2 more in the 5th this game ended early.
Sophomore Klair Kite gave up just one hit over 5 innings of work, striking out 4 batters and walking none.
Junior first baseman, Caelor Wymore had 2 doubles to go along with a single, scoring 3 times and driving in a run for the J-Hawks.
Amanda Treptow, SR-LF: 2 for 4 RUN 2B
Alexis Larson, SR-C: 1 for 3 2RUN 2B 2RBI
Rylynn Delagardelle, JR-2B: 1 for 3 3RBI
Laney Pilcher, JR-RF: 2 for 3 2RUN
1 2 3 4 5 T
Oelwein 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup 0 1 3 4 2 10
The J-Hawks were on the road Friday night, traveling to Aplington-Parkersburg. They will be back home today for a Jesup Tournament. They will play Alburnett at 9am and Janesville at 12:30pm
