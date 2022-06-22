JESUP – Monday, June 20, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team hosted the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (15-3). Jesup would get revenge on the Cougars from a loss back in the first of June with a sweep of the Cougars, 3-1 & 7-6.
Sophomore Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks in game 1, and went 7 strong innings, giving up 1 earned run on 7 hits and striking out 5.
Eighth-grader Hayden Kresser went 2 for 3 for the J-Hawks.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Sumner-Fred 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Jesup 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 3
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS 1 for 3, RUN
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 1 for 3, 2RUNS, ROE, SB
Alexis Larson, Sr-C 1 for 2, RBI, SF
Rylynn Delagardelle, Jr-2B 1 for 3, RBI
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 1 for 3, double, RBI
Hayden Kresser, 08-DH 2 for 3
Karlie Schutte, Fr-3B 0 for 2, SAC
Laney Pilcher, Jr-RF 1 for 2, BB
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 0 for 2
In game 2, the J-Hawks would win this in their final at-bat with 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Sumner-Fred 0 0 1 0 4 1 0 6
Jesup 0 0 1 3 1 0 2 7
Senior shortstop Jacie Lange hit a homerun and a double going 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.
Jacie Lange 2 for 4, RUN, double, HR, 3RBI
Amanda Treptow 0 for 4
Alexis Larson 1 for 4, 2RUNS, 2ROE
Rylynn Delagardelle 1 for 3, BB, SB
Caelor Wymore 1 for 2, 2RUNS, RBI, 2BB, SB
Hayden Kresser 1 for 3, RBI, BB
Karlie Schutte 0 for 4, ROE
Laney Pilcher 0 for 2, RUN, RBI, BB, ROE
Hailey Nie 1 for 3, RUN, RBI
Adrianna Boulden SB
The J-Hawks are now 12-10 on the year and will be at East Marshall (16-5) on Tuesday night. Then will be back home on Thursday hosting the Union Knights (6-12). The girls will travel to Don Bosco on Friday for the Don Bosco 2-day tournament.
