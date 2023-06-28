GILBERTVILLE – Friday, June 23, 2023: The Class 2A, No. 14-ranked Jesup J-Hawks traveled over to Gilbertville for the annual Don Bosco Tournament.
First game of the day for the J-Hawks was against Class 4A Cedar Falls (11-17). The Tigers controlled this game from the beginning scoring 3 runs in the first and 2 more in the second. Jesup tried to fight back with 2 of their own in the second inning, but Cedar Falls added on in the late innings to win 10-5.
Junior Klair Kite takes the loss going 5.1 innings and allowing 7 earned runs on 8 hits. Kite struck out 1 and walked 5.
Offensively, the J-Hawks had 7 hits including a homerun by freshman backstop Hayden Kresser – her 2nd homer of the year. Sara Mead went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Eighth-grader Peyton Weber knocked in 2 runs.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 2-4 RUN RBI, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-4, Caelor Wymore 0-4, Hayden Kresser 2-3 RUN HR 2RBI, Karlie Schutte 1-3, Peyton Weber 1-3 2RBI, Kylie Herget-Miller 0-3 ROE, Daley Donlea 0-2 SAC ROE, Marlie Schissel 0-3 RUN, Jordyn Bergman RUN, Laney Kohagen RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
CF 3 2 0 1 0 2 2 10
Jesup 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 5
In the second game of the day on Friday, the J-Hawks face off against Kee (12-13). This would be a better game for the girls as they would pound out 13 hits in a 12-4 win.
Junior Scout Kohagen gets the win going the distance for the J-Hawks. Kohagen allowed 4 earned runs on 8 hits, striking out 3 and walking 2.
Freshman Daley Donlea collected her 3rd round-tripper of the season driving in 4 runs. Senior Rylynn Delagardelle added 3 hits including a double and triple and knocked in 2 runs. Sophomore Karlie Schutte went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Eighth grader Marlie Schissel had a good game at the plate with 2 hits of her own.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-3 2RUNS 2B RBI BB, Rylynn Delagardelle 3-4 RUN 2B 3B 2RBI SB, Hayden Kresser 1-2 2RBI 2SF, Caelor Wymore 1-3 RUN BB SB, Karlie Schutte 2-3 RUN 2RBI BB, Peyton Weber 2-4 RUN 2B, Kylie Herget-Miller 0-1 2RUNS RBI 3BB ROE, Daley Donlea 1-3 RUN HR 4RBI SAC, Marlie Schissel 2-3 2RUNS, Jordyn Bergman RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Kee 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
Jesup 0 0 2 3 7 0 0 12
Saturday, June 24, 2023: The J-Hawks were back in action on Saturday with a game against the Waterloo West Wahawks (11-15).
Jesup jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but a big fifth inning by the Wahawks put them ahead 8-6 going into the 6th and final inning. The J-Hawks would score 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth to walk it off and win 9-8.
Daley Donlea stays hot with her 2nd homerun of the tournament and 4th on the year. Donlea had 2 hits and drove in 4 runs. Not a bad weekend for the freshman leftfielder. Karlie Schutte with an impressive performance at the plate, goes 4 for 4 including a double and knocks in 3 runs.
Klair Kite gets the win and goes the distance for the J-Hawks. Kite allowed 6 earned runs on 13 hits, striking out 1 batter, but never walked anyone.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WW 0 1 0 1 6 0 0 8
Jesup 0 4 1 0 1 3 0 9
JESUP – Monday, June 26, 2023: It took a rain delay and 10 innings to decide the first game of the doubleheader with Jesup and Oelwein, but the J-Hawks push across a run in the bottom of the 10th and win 5-4. Jesup eventually sweeps Oelwein with a 13-3 win in game two.
In game 1, the J-Hawk were in command with a 4-1 lead going into the final frame, but Oelwein put two girls on base and Emma Smock smacked a 3-run homerun to left field to tie this game up at 4 each. After a short rain delay, the game presumed and finally in the 10th inning, the J-Hawks pushed across the game winning run and win it 5-4.
Klair Kite was the winning pitcher, going 10 innings and giving up just 4 earned runs on 18 hits. The defense was terrific behind her, and she got stronger the final 3 innings. Kite now has 51 career wins.
Senior Rylynn Delagardelle had 3 hits in the game including a double and drove in 3 runs. Freshman Sara Mead was 2 for 4.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 T
Oel 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 4
Jesup 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5
In game 2 the bats were alive with 13 total J-Hawk hits in the 13-3 win, including homeruns from Rylynn Delagardelle, freshman Hayden Kresser and the very first high school homerun from eighth-grader Kylie Herget-Miller. Kresser went 4 for 4, driving in 4 runs with a homerun and two doubles in the game and Herget-Miller knocked in 3 runs. Senior Laney Pilcher added 2 hits of her own driving in a run.
Junior Scout Kohagen was outstanding in the circle, going 6 strong innings, and giving up just 3 earned runs on 4 hits. Kohagen struck out 5 and walked 3, hitting 1 batter.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 0-4 RUN RBI, Laney Pilcher 2-4 2RUNS RBI, Rylynn Delagardelle 2-4 RUN HR 2RBI, Caelor Wymore 1-3 2RUNS BB, Hayden Kresser 4-4 2RUNS (2)2B HR 4RBI SB, Karlie Schutte 1-3 RUN 2B RBI, Peyton Weber 1-3 RUN SB, Daley Donlea 1-3 RUN RBI, Kylie Herget-Miller 1-3 RUN HR 3RBI, Jordyn Bergman RUN SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Oel 0 0 0 0 3 0 3
Jesup 0 6 3 2 0 2 13
The Class 2A, No. 14-ranked J-Hawks move to 21-10. On Tuesday, the girls were at Denver (10-20) and will be home on Wednesday for a non-conference game against Don Bosco (19-12).