WATERLOO – Tuesday, September 5, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team moves to 3-8 on the season with a split of two matches at Columbus Catholic on Tuesday.
In the first matchup, the J-Hawks took on the Class 2A, No. 8-ranked South Hardin Tigers (10-1). In the best of three sets, on this night the highly ranked Tigers were too much for the J-Hawks winning by the scores of 25-13 and 25-12.
In the second matchup of the night, the J-Hawks would battle with the host Columbus Catholic Sailors (5-11).
The first set was a battle, and the J-Hawks would win by the score of 27-25. In the second set, the J-Hawks took command and cruise to a 25-15 win and take the match 2-0.
No stats were available come press time.
The girls will be back in action on today (Saturday) for a home tournament in Jesup. They will play Alburnett and North Linn in pool play.