WATERLOO – Senior Carson Lienau scored a career high 33 points and corralled 17 rebounds as he leads the J-Hawks to an 81-42 win on Tuesday night at Columbus Catholic.
Jesup is 16-2 lifetime against the Columbus Catholic Sailors.
“Good start to the season for us last night,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins.
Senior Parker McHone had 18 points and 6 assists and senior Corbin Fuelling added 11.
“We were efficient on offense and did a good job on the defense boards which allowed us to get our running game going,” said Smeins, “Always good to get a road win to start the season.”
The defense was solid for the J-Hawks and they won the battle on the boards, out-rebounding the Sailors 41-23.
“I thought Brevin Dahl did a really good job on Carter Gallagher, Columbus best player, holding him to 16 points,” added Smeins.
Senior Brady Reyes added 6 points and 5 rebounds, while senior Carter Even had a bucket and 5 rebounds. Dahl scored 2 points and had 4 assists and senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert dropped in 3. Senior Sly Merak added 4 points and senior Kamden Ochsner had 2.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 20 17 26 18 81
Columbus 9 9 17 7 42
Jesup is going to find out real fast just how good they are as they will start conference play on Friday night when they host the Denver Cyclones (2-0). Then next Tuesday, they host the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (2-1). Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (favored to win their division) will come to town on Friday, December 10. Look for these matchups and analysis in next week’s papers.