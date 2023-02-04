Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

LA PORTE CITY – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team has now won their last 4 of 5 games and continue to shoot the ball better as the season continues. The J-Hawks shot 41.8% from the field and made 10 three-pointers in the first half of their game against the Union Community Knights on Tuesday night, winning 68-53.

“Our ball movement was really good,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I thought we got tired in the second half coming off the AP game on Monday but did a good job of closing the game in the last 3 minutes.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos