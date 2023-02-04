LA PORTE CITY – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team has now won their last 4 of 5 games and continue to shoot the ball better as the season continues. The J-Hawks shot 41.8% from the field and made 10 three-pointers in the first half of their game against the Union Community Knights on Tuesday night, winning 68-53.
“Our ball movement was really good,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I thought we got tired in the second half coming off the AP game on Monday but did a good job of closing the game in the last 3 minutes.”
Senior Brevin Dahl led the J-Hawks with 20 points and sophomore Ryan Treptow added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Jack Miller also had a double-double, scoring 16 points and adding 10 rebounds.
“We knew we had to have this game if we wanted a chance to share the conference championship {if we can beat Wapsie Friday},” added Coach Smeins, “Brevin Dahl played an outstanding game with 20 points.”
Coach Smeins also acknowledge the great play of Jack Miller and Ryan Treptow.
The J-Hawks move to 12-6 on the season and will play for first place in the NICL-East when they host Wapsie Valley (15-3) on Friday night. On Monday the boys will travel to North Tama (6-12). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.