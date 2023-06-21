JESUP – Friday, June 16, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks baseball team’s 3 game winning streak came to an end on Friday when the Hudson Pirates (12-7) came to town and put a wallop on the J-Hawks pitching, beating them 12-1.
Hudson collected 12 hits, but only 4 of the 12 runs were earned. Sophomore Landon Vogel gets the loss going 3 innings and giving up just 2 earned runs on 4 hits. Vogel did not strike out a batter and hit 3 batters.
Senior Brevin Dahl went 3 for 3 including a double while junior Cale Schissel had 2 hits and an RBI.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 3-3 RUN 2B BB, Cale Schissel 2-3 RBI BB, Jack Miller 1-4, Kile Bucknell 0-3, Tyce Larson 1-3, Ryan Treptow 1-3 2B, Parker Masteller 0-3, Landon Vogel 0-3, Nic Moore 0-3
SUMNER – Monday, June 19, 2023: The Jesup boys stay atop the NICL-East Division after a conference split at Sumner-Fredericksburg on Monday night.
In game 1, the J-Hawks scored 3 in the first inning and coasted to a 9-0 win. Senior Brevin Dahl was outstanding, going 7 strong innings and allowing just 2 hits, striking out 5 batters and walking 4. Dahl is now 5-0 on the season with a 1.75 ERA.
Dahl also had a good game at the plate hitting his first career homerun in a three-hit performance. Junior Jack Miller also homered for the J-Hawks and drove in 3 runs.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 3-4 2RUNS 2B HR RBI, Cale Schissel 1-1 2RUNS RBI 3BB, Jack Miller 1-2 2RUNS HR 3RBI SF HBP, Kile Bucknell 1-3 2B 3RBI HBP CS, Tyce Larson 0-4, Ryan Treptow 0-3 RUN HBP, Parker Masteller 1-3 RUN BB, Landon Vogel 0-4, Nic Moore1-3 RUN RBI
The J-Hawks mover to 9-8 on the season and 7-2 in the NIC-East Division. On Tuesday the boys were home for a single game with East Marshall (6-12). On Wednesday they will be back home for a game with Alburnett (13-11) and at Union Community (4-15) on Thursday. Look for these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.