FAIRBANK – Tuesday, May 30, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team moves to 4-2 on the season with a NICL Conference sweep of the Wapsie Valley Warriors (3-3).
Game 1, the J-Hawks scored 7 runs in the 5th-inning to put this game away and win 11-1.
Junior Klair Kite gave up just one earned run over 5 innings, scattering 5 hits and striking out 2 batters. Kite moves to 2-2 on the season with the win.
Offensively, senior Laney Pilcher knocked in 4 runs while senior Caelor Wymore had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs. Eighth-grader Peyton Weber had 2 RBI and freshman Morgan Krall doesn’t miss a beat after coming off a 10th-place finish at the state golf tournament last Friday – went 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs. Freshman Daley Donlea also had 2 hits and scored 2 runs.
“A couple good victories last night,” said Head Coach Brian Larson, “Nice to see the bats come alive in the first game. But as you can see by the score of the second game Wapsie is a solid team and can battle, it was a good matchup.”
BOX SCORE: Daley Donlea 2-4 2RUNS RBI ROE SB, Laney Pilcher 1-3 RUN 4RBI BB, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-4 RBI, Caelor Wymore 2-3 2RUNS 2RBI BB, Hayden Kresser 1-3 RUN 2B RBI BB ROE, Peyton Weber 1-2 2RBI BB, Karlie Schutte 0-3 RUN, Morgan Krall 2-3 2RUNS, Sara Mead 1-2 RUN HBP ROE, Jordyn Bergman RUN
1 2 3 4 5 T
Jesup 2 0 0 2 7 11
WV 1 0 0 0 0 1
Game 2, junior Scout Kohagen was in the circle for the J-Hawks and went 4 and 1/3 innings, giving up 1 earned run on 1 hit, striking out 7 and walking 6 in a 3-1 J-Hawks win. Kohagen gets the win and moves to 2-0 on the season.
Freshman Morgan Krall stays hot at the plate going 2 for 3 with a double. Senior Rylynn Delagardelle also had 2 hits including a double. Pilcher knocked in two runs and went 1 for 4.
BOX SCORE: Daley Donlea 0-4, Laney Pilcher 1-4 RUN 2RBI ROE, Rylynn Delagardelle 2-4 2B, Caelor Wymore 0-3 RBI BB, Hayden Kresser 0-4, Peyton Weber 1-4, Karlie Schutte 0-3, Morgan Krall 2-3 RUN 2B, Sara Mead 1-3 RUN ROE
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3
WV 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
“Overall, a nice team win, pitching has been solid with Klair Kite and Scout Kohagen,” added Coach Larson, “Hats off to Peyton Weber an 8th grader over at first base that has been playing some great ball. The team in general is a great group of young ladies that have put the time in and now time to show all of our fans what us coaches see every day.”
CASCADE – Wednesday, May 31, 2023: The Cascade Cougars (3-3) were in town on Wednesday for a single non-conference matchup.
This game got ugly in a hurry as Cascade scored 3 in the first and 3 more in the second. Five J-Hawks errors in the game contributed to 9 unearned runs and an 11-2 Cougar win.
Junior Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks and went two innings allowing 6 runs (1 earned) striking out just one batter and giving up just 4 hits. Junior Scout Kohagen came on in relief and went 4 innings scattering just 5 hits, allowing 5 runs (1 earned) and striking out 1.
Offensively, senior Laney Pilcher collected 2 hits and Rylynn Delagardelle drove in a run with a single.
BOX SCORE: Daley Donlea 0-4, Laney Pilcher 2-3 RUN, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-2 RBI SAC, Caelor Wymore 0-3, Hayden Kresser 1-3, Peyton Weber 0-3, Karlie Schutte 1-3, Morgan Krall 0-1, Sara Mead 0-1 2BB, Marlie Schissel RUN SB, Kylie Herget-Miller 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Cascade 3 3 0 2 0 3 0 11
Jesup 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2
JESUP – Thursday, June 1, 2023: The AGWSR Cougars (4-4) were the opponent on Thursday night and the J-Hawks would come away with a 5-1 win.
Freshman Daley Donlea homered for the J-Hawks.
No Stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 5
AGWSR 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Jesup girls are now 5-3 on the season and were back in action on Friday night for a game with Dike-New Hartford (5-2). On Saturday the girls will travel to Iowa City for the Iowa City West Softball Classic.