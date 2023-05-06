TRIPOLI – Tuesday, May 2, 2023 (Maple Hills Country Club): The Jesup J-Hawks boys golf team finished out their regular season with a triangular in Tripoli at Maple Hills Country Club.
The J-Hawks would finish 2nd behind Grundy Center 167 to 199. Wapsie Valley would shoot a team score of 219.
Junior Ethan Krall was top J-Hawk with a 46. Also shooting a 46 was junior Jack Miller. Junior Cale Schissel carded a 51 and freshman Gage Wymore came in with a 56. Junior Wyatt Vander Werff shot a 59 and freshman Cael Backes had a 60.
CEDAR FALLS – Thursday, May 4, 2023 (Pheasant Ridge Golf Course): The Jesup boys competed in the NICL Conference Meet on Thursday in Cedar Falls and would finish in 3rd-place with a score of 343. Grundy Center would be Conference champions shooting a team score of 322. Dike-New Hartford comes in second after shooting a team score of 336.
Top J-Hawk was junior Jack Miller who would finish tied for 5th-place. Miller fired a 76, which was 4 strokes off the winner Judd Jirovsky of Grundy Center.
Other scores include junior Wyatt Vander Werff 87, junior Cale Schissel 89, junior Ethan Krall 91, freshman Gage Wymore 97, and freshman Cael Backes 107.