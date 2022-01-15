JESUP – Senior Corbin Fuelling scored a career high 26 points and senior Carson Lienau added 26 of his own, en route to a 90-47 win over the Hudson Pirates (2-9).
Fuelling’s 21 of his 26 points came from beyond the arc, shooting 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Lienau shot 11 of 14 from the field as the J-Hawks built an insurmountable lead.
“This was obviously the most complete game of the season,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “It started on the defensive end of the floor making everything difficult for them and then rebounding the first shot.”
The J-Hawks intensive defensive effort allowed them to get out in transition the entire game.
“We made a season high 13 three’s and had 24 assists,” added Smeins, “I thought we did a great job of sharing the basketball, playing inside/out, and competing hard on both ends of the floor.”
Jesup out-rebounded the Pirates 46-28 and shot a quality 50% from the field (35/69).
Sophomore Jack Miller had his best game of the season with 16 points and 6 assists. Coach Smeins acknowledged the efforts of senior Carter Even on their best player, Camden Davis, holding him to 3 total field goals.
1 2 3 4 T
Hudson 9 19 13 6 47
Jesup 15 26 31 18 90
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
Jack Miller(so) 16 3 6 1 2
Parker McHone(sr) 7 6 6 0 0
Carter Even(sr) 8 7 1 0 1
Carson Lienau(sr) 26 15 7 2 0
Corbin Fuelling(sr) 26 3 3 2 0
Brevin Dahl(jr) 0 4 1 0 1
Brady Reyes(sr) 5 2 0 0 0
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 0 1 0 0 0
Jacob Yexley(jr) 2 1 0 0 0
Kamden Ochsner(sr) 0 2 0 0 0
The J-Hawks move to 5-5 on the season and were hosting the Wapsie Valley Warriors (8-3) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. The boys will be at Sumner-Fredericksburg (5-5) on Tuesday.