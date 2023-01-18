FAIRBANK – Friday, January 13, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team has been in way too many close games this year and on Friday night at Wapsie Valley they started fast and never let off the accelerator, making sure that this game was never going to come down to the fourth quarter. That they did and the J-Hawks ran away with a 62-29 win over the Warriors.
“We were able to get off to a great start against a team that has shown they have been able to limit teams offensively at times,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We were very good defensively and did a great job of getting out and running the floor when opportunities were there.”
Jesup was led by senior Laney Pilcher who had 33 points and 12 rebounds. Pilcher has reached the 1,000-career points milestone and now has 1036 career points and counting.
“Collectively, it was one of our best nights as far as everyone trying to make the right play at all times,” added Coach Conrad, “We also did a better job finishing in the lane, which is something we need to continue if we want to finish the season strong.”
Sophomore Peyton Bose had 6 points and 6 assist while sophomore Peyton Youngblut dropped in 6 points. Senior Sayler Youngblut scored 5 points and collected 6 rebounds and junior Adrianna Boulden had 4 points. Sophomore Sage Behn with 4 points and freshman Emma Bose with 2 points.
MANCHESTER – Monday, January 16, 2023: The J-Hawks traveled to West Delaware on Monday for an out-of-conference battle with the Hawks (5-9).
Jesup held a one-point halftime lead, but a 24-2 third quarter by the Hawks buried the J-Hawks in a huge hole and they would fall to West Delaware 64-47.
No stats were available come press time.
Jesup moves to 7-6 on the season and was home on Tuesday night hosting the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (8-3). The girls will be at Dike-New Hartford (12-0) on Friday.