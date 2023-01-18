Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK – Friday, January 13, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team has been in way too many close games this year and on Friday night at Wapsie Valley they started fast and never let off the accelerator, making sure that this game was never going to come down to the fourth quarter. That they did and the J-Hawks ran away with a 62-29 win over the Warriors.

“We were able to get off to a great start against a team that has shown they have been able to limit teams offensively at times,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We were very good defensively and did a great job of getting out and running the floor when opportunities were there.”

