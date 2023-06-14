WATERLOO – Friday, June 9, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks baseball team traveled to Waterloo Columbus Catholic to take on the Sailors (10-8).
The Sailors scored 6 times in the first 3-innings to take a commanding lead and the J-Hawks battled back but couldn’t recover, losing 9-4.
Freshman Tyce Larson takes the loss, going 1.2 innings and giving up 3 runs (1 earned).
Junior Jack Miller was 2 for 3 with 2 runs batted in. Senior Brevin Dahl added 2 hits and knocked in a run. Sophomore Nic Moore went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 2-4 RUN RBI, Cale Schissel 1-3 BB, Jack Miller 2-3 2RBI BB SB, Kile Bucknell 1-4 RBI, Tyce Larson 0-3 BB, Ryan Treptow 0-4, Landon Vogel 0-3, Ryan Durham 0-3 RUN ROE, Nic Moore 2-3 2RUNS SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 4
Col Cath 2 2 4 0 0 1 0 9
JESUP – Monday, June 12, 2023: The J-Hawks were home on Monday night hosting the Union Community Knights (2-12) for two games.
The J-Hawks take over sole possession of first place in the NICL East Division with a sweep of Union.
In game 1, the J-Hawks rode the pitching of Brevin Dahl in a 7-1 win, who went 6.1 innings and surrendered just 3 hits along the way. Dahl struck out 8 batter and gave up just 1 run. Dahl is now 4-0 on the season with a 2.33 ERA. Ryan Durham came on in relief and got the final two outs.
Offensively, Jack Miller went opposite field for his 2nd Homerun of the year and added a double in the 11-hit barrage. Sophomore Ryan Treptow had 3 hits in the game, including a double, and drove in 2 runs. Dahl had a double and a single.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 2-3 RUN 2B HBP, Cale Schissel 0-4, Jack Miller 2-3 2RUNS 2B HR 2RBI BB ROE SB, Kile Bucknell 0-4 2RUNS 3ROE, Tyce Larson 0-4 ROE, Ryan Treptow 3-4 RUN 2B 2RBI SB, Landon Vogel 1-4, Ryan Durham 2-4 RUN RBI, Nic Moore 1-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Jesup 0 0 3 1 1 2 0 7
In game 2, the J-Hawks had 10 walks and 7 hits in a 14-3 win. Sophomore Landon Vogel got the start on the mound for Jesup and in 5-innings of work, gave up 4 runs (4 earned) on 4 hits, striking out 3 batters and walking 3. Vogel gets the win and is now 1-2 on the season.
A total of 12 stolen bases for the J-Hawks in this contest including 3 by Jack Miller. Cale Schissel and Nic Moore added 2 stolen bases. Eighth-grader Parker Masteller went 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 1-3 RUN 2RBI, Cale Schissel 1-4 4RUNS 3BB 2SB, Jack Miller 0-2 RUN 2RBI SF BB 2ROE 3SB, Kile Bucknell 1-4 4RBI BB HBP SB, Ayden Bergman SB, Tyce Larson 0-3 BB, Ryan Treptow 0-1 2RUNS 2BB SB, Parker Masteller 2-3 2RUNS SB, Ryan Durham 1-2 2RUNS BB SB, Nic Moore 1-2 2RUNS RBI BB 2SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Union 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 4
Jesup 1 5 4 4 0 0 0 14
The J-Hawks move to 7-6 overall and 6-1 in the conference. The boys will be home tonight to face MFL MarMac (9-5) and on Friday will be back home hosting Hudson (9-5).