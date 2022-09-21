SPRINGVILLE – Saturday, September 17, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team traveled down to Springville for a tournament on Saturday and came away with an 0-4 record.
Jesup dropped a match to Cascade (10-7) to open the tournament, losing two very competitive sets, 21-18 and 28-26. Senior Laney Pilcher had 15 assists in the match while sophomore Harmony Shannon led the team in Kills with 3.
In the second matchup of the day, the J-Hawks took on Easton Valley (3-10). Jesup would fall 2-1. The J-Hawks would dominate set 1, winning 21-11, but then fall 21-18 in the second set. The 3rd and final set could have gone either way, but the J-Hawks lose the 3rd set by the score of 15-13. Pilcher with 22 assists in the match and junior Isabel Weber had 3 Kills to pace the team.
Class 1A, No. 2-ranked Springville (16-1) was next on the docket for the J-Hawks and the in the first set, Jesup had the highly ranked Orioles on the ropes but fall 25-23. The 2nd set was 21-10 and the Springville Orioles win 2-0. Junior Adrianna Boulden had 2 Blocks for the J-Hawks and senior Caelor Wymore had 12 Digs.
In the last matchup of the day, the J-Hawks took on North Cedar (9-6). The Knights would win 2-0, taking set 1 by the score of 21-8 and then winning the 2nd and final set 21-16. Sophomore Anna Baldwin had 2 Kills for the J-Hawks and Pilcher led the team in Digs with 6.
Jesup falls to 9-11 on the season and was at Class 2A, No. 9-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg (15-5) on Tuesday night. Look for that match in Saturday’s paper.
