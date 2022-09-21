Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SPRINGVILLE – Saturday, September 17, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team traveled down to Springville for a tournament on Saturday and came away with an 0-4 record.

Jesup dropped a match to Cascade (10-7) to open the tournament, losing two very competitive sets, 21-18 and 28-26. Senior Laney Pilcher had 15 assists in the match while sophomore Harmony Shannon led the team in Kills with 3.

