SUMNER – Tuesday, August 29, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team travelled up to Sumner-Fredericksburg to take on the Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Cougars (3-0).
The J-Hawks would run into a very tough Cougars team and the result was a sweep of the J-Hawks 3 games to 0.
Sophomore Sara Mead was a standout player for the J-Hawks, leading the team in Kills with 5 and Digs with 6. Sophomore Daley Donlea had 9 Assists.
STATS:
Kills: Sara Mead 5, Adrianna Boulden 2, Emma Bose 2, Anna Baldwin 2, Isabel Weber 2
Assists: Daley Donlea 9, Kylie Herget-Miller 5
Digs: Sara Mead 6, Adrianna Boulden 2, Morgan Krall 1, Journey Even 2, Emma Bose 1, Isabel Weber 1, Daley Donlea 1, Kylie Herget-Miller 1
Blocks: Sara Mead 2, Anna Baldwin 1, Isabel Weber 2, Hayden Kresser 4
1 2 3 T
Jesup 16 16 13 0
S-F 25 25 25 3
The J-Hawks are now 2-7 on the young season and will be back in action next Tuesday when they play at Columbus Catholic (2-4).