DECORAH – Saturday, September24, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team traveled to Decorah for a tournament and came away with a nice 5-1 record, losing only to Class 4A, No. 10-ranked Decorah (2-1).

Jesup started the day with a matchup against Decorah and took the highly ranked Vikettes to 3 games. Decorah (14-3) won the first set by the score of 21-15, but the J-Hawks bounced back with a 21-19 win in set 2. This took us to the 3rd and final set and a race to 15 points. Jesup would lose that final set by the score of 15-9. Senior Laney Pilcher had 20 Assists and junior Isabel Weber led the J-Hawks with 9 Kills and senior Kylie Winter collected 4 Blocks.

