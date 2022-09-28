DECORAH – Saturday, September24, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team traveled to Decorah for a tournament and came away with a nice 5-1 record, losing only to Class 4A, No. 10-ranked Decorah (2-1).
Jesup started the day with a matchup against Decorah and took the highly ranked Vikettes to 3 games. Decorah (14-3) won the first set by the score of 21-15, but the J-Hawks bounced back with a 21-19 win in set 2. This took us to the 3rd and final set and a race to 15 points. Jesup would lose that final set by the score of 15-9. Senior Laney Pilcher had 20 Assists and junior Isabel Weber led the J-Hawks with 9 Kills and senior Kylie Winter collected 4 Blocks.
Clayton Ridge (7-13) was next on the docket and the J-Hawk girls made quick work of the Eagles (21-11, 21-8). Pilcher had 13 Assists and Weber had 7 Kills, while senior Olivia Baldwin and junior Maisie Niichel had a Block.
In the 3rd matchup of the day, the J-Hawks met up with the Postville Pirates (0-10). The J-Hawks won (21-8, 21-10). Pilcher with 13 Assists and sophomore Harmony Shannon led the team with 5 Kills. Winter had 2 Blocks.
Central Elkader (9-20) was next up for the J-Hawks and a hard-fought win for the Jesup girls, winning 22-20, 22-20. Pilcher had 18 assists in this one, while sophomore Anna Baldwin had 7 Kills. Pilcher also had 10 Digs.
Jesup would next meet up with Kingsland, winning 21-11 and 21-10. Pilcher had 17 Assist and Shannon collected 5 Kills. Senior Caelor Wymore had 8 Digs.
In the final match of the day, the J-Hawks had a rematch with Clayton Ridge. Jesup continued to play well and won this match going away (21-11, 21-5). Pilcher with 15 Assist and Weber with 7 Kills. Wymore added 5 Digs and junior Journey Even had 5 Aces.
Jesup moves to 14-13 on the season and was home on Tuesday night, hosting the Hudson Pirates (13-12). Look for this match in the Saturday Bulletin Journal.