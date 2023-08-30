GUTTENBERG – Thursday, August 24, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team has opened their season with a busy week of action starting with a home triangular on August 24th, then the girls traveled to Clayton Ridge High School on Thursday for another triangular with Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley.
The J-Hawks would win the first match with a 2-1 win over Clayton Ridge. A slow start put the J-Hawks in a first game hole with a 25-16 loss. But the girls regrouped and came back in the second game with a 25-23 win. This set up a race to 15 and the J-Hawks left no doubt, winning 15-6.
Senior Adrianna Boulden led the J-Hawks with 7 Kills and freshman Kylie Herget-Miller had 9 Assists. Sophomore Daley Donlea added 8 Assists. Defensively, senior Journey Even had 4 Digs.
1 2 3 T
Jesup 16 25 15 2
CR 25 23 6 1
In the second match of the night the J-Hawks face off against Maquoketa Valley (2-0). This match went to the final 3rd game and the J-Hawks would fall 2-1.
The Wildcats would win the first game by the score of 25-20, but the J-Hawks would bounce back with a 25-21 win in game two. Again, a race to 15 and the J-Hawks would fall 15-10.
Senior Isabel Weber led the J-Hawks with 7 Kills and junior Anna Baldwin had 4 Kills. Donlea had 10 Assists and Even led the team with 4 Digs.
CASCADE – Saturday, August 26, 2023: A rough day for the Lady J-Hawks as they would go 0-4 on the day in the Cascade tournament.
GAME 1:
1 2 3 T
Jesup 18 21 12 1
Monti 21 19 15 2
Junior Sara Mead led the J-Hawks with 5 KILLS and Anna Baldwin had 4 Kills. Donlea had 8 Assists and Mead had 7 Digs.
GAME 2:
1 2 T
Jesup 14 8 0
Dub Sr 21 21 2
Adrianna Boulden had 3 Kills, Daley Donlea had 2 Assists, and Sara Mead had 4 Digs.
GAME 3:
1 2 3 T
Central City 17 21 16 2
Jesup 21 10 14 1
Boulden had 4 Kills, Sophomore Morgan Krall with 5 Digs, and Herget-Miller with 6 Assists. Isabel Weber with 3 Aces.
GAME 4:
1 2 T
Jesup 14 10 0
Beckman Cat 21 21 2
Anna Baldwin and Sara Mead with 2 Kills. Daley Donlea with 3 Assist and Morgan Krall with 4 Digs.
The J-Hawks are now 2-6 on the season and were back in action on Tuesday night when they traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0). Look for this matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.