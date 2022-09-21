DENVER – Monday, September 19, 2022: Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson is hitting her stride at a good time in the cross-country season as she goes back-to-back and wins for the second time this year.
Wilson is currently ranked No. 13 in Class 2A but has beaten many girls ranked higher than her in the last two cross-country meets, including a win in this Denver Invite over 4th-ranked Hillary Trainor. Wilson ran an impressive 19:54.06, which was over 3 seconds better than runner-up Trainor.
Jesup’s Clare Wright would finish 4th in the race and the Jesup girls would finish runner-up as a team with 97 points.
1 WILSON, Mackenzie SO 19:54.06
4 WRIGHT, Clare JR 20:41.75
27 WEHRSPANN, Lydia JR 23:56.79
29 TREBON-BOYD, Amaya SO 24:07.31
36 NESBIT, Olivia SO 24:53.51
37 ALBERT, Mckenna JR 24:59.60
49 THORSON, Camille JR 26:27.53
For the Jesup boys, the team would finish in 3rd-place and sophomore Nathan Pint would have a nice finish, coming across in 8th-place with a time of 18:14.99.
8 PINT, Nathan SO 18:14.99
16 GONZALEZ, Ayden JR 19:08.66
20 LANGE, Kaden FR 19:22.70
22 NESBIT, Will FR 19:33.17
27 NOLAN, Tyler JR 20:12.91
33 NUEHRING, Karsten SO 21:02.68
47 WILSON, Kyle SR 22:12.08
The J-Hawks cross-country teams will head to Grundy Center on Thursday for the Sam Iverson XC Invitational.