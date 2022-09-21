Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DENVER – Monday, September 19, 2022: Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson is hitting her stride at a good time in the cross-country season as she goes back-to-back and wins for the second time this year.

Wilson is currently ranked No. 13 in Class 2A but has beaten many girls ranked higher than her in the last two cross-country meets, including a win in this Denver Invite over 4th-ranked Hillary Trainor. Wilson ran an impressive 19:54.06, which was over 3 seconds better than runner-up Trainor.

