JESUP – This was a very close game that turned into a fourth quarter drubbing after the J-Hawks scored 30 points in the final frame and turn an 8-point lead into an 89-60 win over South Hardin (10-10).
“It was a good game for our team in many aspects,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “We got pushed in the first three quarters by a competitive and a hard-nosed South Hardin team. We had to play through some foul trouble in the first half. Overall, we played an excellent second half on both ends of the floor.”
Smeins added, “The key to our game was having 31 assists and only 9 turnovers.”
1 2 3 4 T
South Hardin 16 19 16 9 60
Jesup 17 19 23 30 89
Sophomore Jack Miller scored 31 points, draining 7 three-pointers along the way, while senior Carson Lienau added 24 points on 11 of 13 shooting and brought down 13 rebounds. Corbin Fuelling continues to have a stellar senior season, scoring 15 points and adding 10 dishes. Senior Parker McHone also dished out 11 assists.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller (so) 31 5 3 2 0
C. Lienau (sr) 24 13 3 3 1
C. Fuelling (sr) 15 3 10 0 1
P. McHone (sr) 11 5 11 0 2
C. Even (sr) 6 5 1 0 1
B. Dahl (jr) 2 5 3 1 1
B. Reyes (sr) 0 0 0 1 0
After Jesup’s 12th straight win, they move to 15-5 on the season and will finish out their regular season on Friday night with a home game against Wapsie Valley (14-4). Jesup will start postseason play on February 17, with a second-round matchup against the winner of Union Community (11-10) and Columbus Catholic (4-17). Game to be played at Denver High School.