JESUP – Friday, September 1, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks football team got themselves in the WIN column on Friday night with another great effort on the defensive side, allowing only 142 total yards to the Oelwein Huskies (0-2).
Senior Wyatt Vander Werff rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown while junior quarterback Ryan Treptow passed for 70 yards and ran for two touchdowns in a J-Hawks 20-6 win.
”Football is never pretty and at times it was pretty ugly for us Friday but the guys persevered and got the job done,” said Head Coach Jacob McMartin, “I am really proud of their resilience, willingness to be coached and corrected and ability to bounce back from the mental mistakes that we had.”
The J-Hawks defense continues to shine in the early season giving up just 9 points per game on average and only 102 total yards through the air.
After a fumble recovery by the J-Hawks, Jesup scored on an 11-yard run by Treptow with 6:53 left in the first quarter. Oelwein would fumble again on their first play of the ensuing possession and the J-Hawks would take advantage going 34 yards in two plays when Treptow would scramble 33-yards for a touchdown and a 13-0 lead.
That would be the score at the half and on the first possession of the 3rd-quarter Jesup would take advantage of a shanked punt, starting their drive at the Oelwein 48. Vander Werff was the workhorse on this drive and would score from 20-yards out with 8:21 to play in the 3rd. Score 20-0.
Oelwein would score late in the 3rd quarter on a 3-yard run, but on this day the J-Hawks defense created four turnovers and that would be the end of the scoring.
”Ryan (Treptow) did an awesome job all night at QB and is a great leader for us on the field in his demeanor,” added Coach McMartin, “Our Wide Receiver core had a much improved week with our starting 3 being Cale Schissel, Nic Moore, and Tyce Larson.”
Coach McMartin added that the offensive line bounced back in the 2nd half and did everything they needed to do and then some. “All 6 of these guys (Evan Sebetka, Jacob Althaus, Skyler Blad, Brennan Ochsner, Hunter Surly, JD Sadler) did a nice job when they were on the field,” said McMartin.
J-Hawks move to 1-1 on the season and will be home on Friday night when they host the undefeated Hudson Pirates.
PASSING: Ryan Treptow 7/15 70yds
RUSHING: Wyatt Vander Werff 28 for 97yds TD, Ryan Treptow 11 for 77yds 2TD, Preston Youngblut 10 for 27yds
RECEIVING: Cale Schissel 3 for 29yds, Nic Moore 3 for 22yds, Wyatt Vander Werff 1 for 19yds
DEFENSE: Kyle Bucknell 10 tkls, Cale Schissel 4.5 tkls, Jude Sullivan 6 tkls, Dawson Bell 4.5 tkls
TURNOVERS: Kile Bucknell fumble recovery, Dawson Bell fumble recovery, Skyler Blad fumble recovery, Nic Moore interception
1 2 3 4 T
Oelwein 0 0 6 0 6
Jesup 13 0 7 0 20