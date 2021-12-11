Sports Editor
JESUP – Down 57-54 with 4 seconds left, senior Parker McHone received the inbound pass and took two dribbles to his left and let fly a 25-foot prayer that hit nothing but the bottom of the net, giving the J-Hawks new life when it seemed like they were on the their last breath.
Several times in the last 2 minutes, it seemed like Sumner-Fredericksburg was going to put this away, but thanks to some bad free throw shooting, Jesup had a chance – and that’s all they needed was a chance.
McHone’s prayer put this game into overtime and in the extra period, the J-Hawks held on for the win, but not without some last second drama. Sumner-Fredericksburg was sent to the line after being fouled on a 3-point try with .2 seconds left with the score 64-62. The Cougar player missed all three free throws and that was the final.
Jesup was down two starters (Carter Even & Jack Miller), and had the flu bug going around, but would overcome to raise their record to 2-1 on the season.
“We tell our guys all the time how tough this league is and how incredibly difficult it is to win each night,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “so the toughness our guys showed to find a way to win was good.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg did a good job keeping the ball out of the hands of Jesup’s leading scorer, Carson Lienau, who ended with just 14 points. But when the inside isn’t open, the guys on the perimeter better be hitting – and they did. McHone ended with 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting, while senior Corbin Fuelling had 18 points.
“There were a ton of situational things that happened in that game that we did a really good job of to give us a chance,” added Smeins, “and some things we definitely didn’t do well either.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
Parker McHone: 20 5 2 5 0
Brevin Dahl: 10 4 2 0 0
Brady Reyes: 0 2 1 0 1
Carson Lienau: 14 16 1 1 0
Corbin Fuelling: 18 1 1 2 0
Merak Sly: 2 0 0 0 0
“I thought Brevin Dahl did an outstanding job for us on both ends of the floor in his first start of his varsity career,” said Smeins.
1 2 3 4 5 T
S-F 17 12 18 10 5 62
Jesup 10 21 15 11 7 64
Jesup was back on their home court on Friday against Class 2A, No. 2-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0). Stats and score were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in Wednesday’s paper.