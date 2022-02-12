JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team put a nice stamp on their regular season as they end with a win over rival Wapsie Valley and are now the NICL-East Conference Champions.
“It was an incredible night for the Jesup Basketball Program and our school,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “The crowd was amazing and showed what high school sports are all about. We are very proud of our players, coaching staff, and managers for winning the conference championship outright.”
“We have tons of respect for Wapsie Valley and Marty (McKowen),” said Smeins, “We knew they would be ready for us, and it would be a tougher game than last Friday. They have really good players.”
Carson Lienau led the team with 20 points, including a 2-handed slam-dunk with 6:30 left in the game to seal the deal for the J-Hawks, and they win it 80-63.
“Jack Miller was really good early in the game and got us going early,” added Smeins, “Corbin Fuelling hit two big shots right at the end of the first half and was tremendous on the defensive end of the floor. Parker McHone hit huge free throws and did an outstanding job of controlling the game from the point guard position.”
1 2 3 4 T
Wapsie Valley 13 16 15 19 63
Jesup 23 16 20 21 80
After starting the season 3-4, the J-Hawks have won 13 straight games and finish the regular season with a 16-5 record.
Coach Smeins added that senior Carter Even had another really solid game which included a crazy shot – saving a ball from the sideline out-of-bounds and threw it over his shoulder and it went in the basket for 3-points.
“The player of the game in my opinion was Brevin Dahl,” said Smeins, “He hit big shot after big shot from 3 throughout the night. Tremendous effort against a really good team.”
“We are thrilled with our regular season and are looking forward to beginning postseason play next week,” said Smeins.
Sophomore Jack Miller had 14 points, while Parker McHone added 18. Carter Even scored 9 and Corbin Fuelling added 8. Brevin Dahl dropped in 11.
Jesup now focuses on their postseason matchup with the winner of the Union Community Knights and the Columbus Catholic. Jesup’s first game will be on February 17 in Denver at 6:30pm.