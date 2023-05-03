JESUP – Friday, April 28, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys golf team got a win on Friday at the Jesup Golf & Country Club. Clarksville was in town for a dual meet and Jesup would win by the score of 180-236.
Junior Jack Miller was the medalist after firing a 43. Junior Cale Schissel was runner-up with a 45.
Other scores include Wyatt Vander Werff 46, Gage Wymore 46, Ethan Krall 47, and Rylan Bahe 50.
JV scores include Cael Backes 46, Connor Even 55, Wyatt Stroeder 59, Dawson Roth 61, Carter Routt 69, and Austyn Zbornik 75.
The boys were at Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli on Tuesday against Wapsie Valley. The conference tournament starts Thursday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.