HUDSON – The Jesup J-Hawks took advantage of three first-half turnovers and turned them into a 27-0 halftime lead, cruising to a 34-9 win on Friday night against the Hudson Pirates (0-1).
Senior Parker McHone went 9 of 15 throwing, and completed a pair of those for touchdowns, including a 69-yard touchdown pass to senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert.
McHone had 74 yards on the ground, leading the J-Hawks running attack, and scored on a 24-yard run. Senior Noah Sheridan added 52 yards rushing, and had a 26-yard touchdown run.
Freshman Preston Youngblut had 4 carries for 20 yards. Sheridan had 1 catch for 8 yards, while junior Brevin Dahl had 3 catches for 17 yards. Senior Corbin Fuelling also had 3 catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. Senior Brady Reyes added a catch for 6 yards and a touchdown, and Clark-Hurlbert hauled in 2 balls for 72 yards and a score.
On the defensive side, senior Carson Lienau had 2 sacks.
Jesup starts the season 1-0. Up for the J-Hawks, they will be in Jesup for the home opener on Friday night hosting Postville (0-1). Postville lost to Clayton Ridge, 58-8, last Friday night.