OELWEIN – Friday, May 12, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls golf team are playing their best golf at the right time and in the first round of regionals, the Jesup J-Hawks come away with a 2-shot win over Oelwein and will advance to the Regional Finals in Anamosa today.
Jesup, Oelwein, Dike-New Hartford, Beckman Catholic, and Tipton will battle it out for a chance to advance to next week’s State Tournament. Top two teams will go.
Jesup shot a team score of 397 on a very tough Hickory Grove golf course.
Individually, J-Hawks freshman phenom, Morgan Krall shot an 82 and was top medalist winning by 10-strokes.
Other scores include Delaney Donlea 102, Hannah Bovy 104, Daley Donlea 109, Kaitlyn Schug 120, and Ella Maker 137.
Top six individual scores advance, and Morgan Krall was the only J-Hawk to advance.
Jesup will tee off at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa at 10am.