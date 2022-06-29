GILBERTVILLE – Friday, June 24, 2022: The J-Hawks softball team competed in the annual Don Bosco Tournament on Friday and came away with a pair of wins.
Waterloo West (7-21) was up first on the docket and Jesup would win by the score of 5-2.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Waterloo West 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
Jesup 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 5
The J-Hawks pounded out 8 hits including 2 hits apiece from senior Alexis Larson, junior Caelor Wymore, and freshman Karlie Schutte.
Sophomore Klair Kite went the distance for the J-Hawks, giving up just 2 earned runs on 5 hits, striking out 5.
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS 1 for 3, RUN, BB
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 0 for 3, RUN, RBI, BB, SB
Alexis Larson, SR-C 2 for 4, RUN, double, RBI
Rylynn Delagardelle, Jr-2B 1 for 4, RBI
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 2 for 4, RUN, ROE
Hayden Kresser, 08-DH 0 for 4, RUN, SB
Karlie Schutte, FR-3B 2 for 3, RBI
Laney Pilcher, Jr-RF 0 for 3, RBI
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 0 for 3
In game 2, the J-Hawks faced off against NICL Conference foe, Hudson (14-19) and after giving up 9 runs in the very first inning, the J-Hawks battled back to win this high scoring affair, 10-9.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Hudson 9 0 0 0 0 9
Jesup 4 0 0 3 3 10
Jesup would score 3 runs in the bottom half of the 5th inning to walk off this win. Daley Donlea came on in relief and pitched well after the first inning to keep the Pirates beached while the bats would slowly climb back into the game.
Donlea went 4.2 innings in relief and gave up just 3 earned runs (all in the first) and scattered 8 hits.
Senior Jacie Lange would homer for her 2nd of the year and drive in 2 runs. Senior Amanda Treptow went 2 for 3 while Junior Laney Pilcher added 2 hits and 2 RBI.
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS 2 for 3, 2RUNS, HR, 2RBI
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 2 for 3, 2RUNS, ROE
Alexis Larson, SR-C 1 for 3, double, RBI
Rylynn Delagardelle, JR-2B 1 for 3, RUN, RBI
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 1 for 3, RUN
Hayden Kresser, 08-DH 2 for 3, RUN, RBI, SB
Karlie Schutte, FR-3B 2 for 3, 3RBI
Laney Pilcher, Jr-RF 2 for 3, RUN, 2RBI
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 1 for 2
Sara Mead, 08-PR RUN
Adrianna Boulden, So-PR RUN
OELWEIN — Monday, June 27, 2022: The Jesup softball team traveled to Oelwein (7-17) on Monday night for an. NICL Conference matchup. The J-Hawks would sweep the Huskies, 9-6 and 11-1.
In game 1, the Huskies would jump out to a 4-0 lead, scoring 4 in the top of the first inning. After that, sophomore Klair Kite would settle in and pitch well, allowing just 3 earned runs and 7 hits.
Jesup would finally take the lead when they scored 3 runs in the 5th-inning and would hold on for a 9-6 win.
Senior Amanda Treptow was 3 for 3, driving in a run for the J-Hawks, while juniors Rylynn Delagardelle and Laney Pilcher each had 2 hits. Eighth-grader, Hayden Kresser was 2 for 3. Freshman Karlie Schutte had 3 RBI’s.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Oelwein 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 6
Jesup 0 0 1 2 3 2 1 9
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS 1 for 5, SB
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 3 for 3, 2RUNS, RBI, SAC, 2SB
Alexis Larson, SR-C 1 for 3, RUN, double, 2RBI, SF
Rylynn Delagardelle, Jr-2B 2 for 4, double, 2RBI
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 1 for 4, double
Hayden Kresser, 08-DH 2 for 3, 2RUNS
Karlie Schutte, FR-3B 1 for 3, 3RBI, ROE
Laney Pilcher, Jr-RF 2 for 4, RUN, RBI
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 1 for 3, RUN, double, SAC, ROE
Adrianna Boulden, So-PR RUN
Game 2 was all J-Hawks as they explode for 8 runs in the top half of the 5th-inning and end it after 5, 11-1.
The J-Hawks offense belted out 15 hits as a team and Klair Kite was terrific on the mound, allowing just one run (zero earned) on 6 hits.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Oelwein 0 0 0 0 1 1
Jesup 0 0 1 2 8 11
Rylynn Delagardelle added 3 more hits to her great night, going 3 for 4 and driving in 3 runs. Freshman Hayden Kresser was 2 for 4 and 1 RBI. Right Fielder, Laney Pilcher is starting to light it up at the plate, with two more hits on the day. Treptow and Jacie Lange both had 2 hits apiece.
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS 2 for 4, 2RUNS, 3RBI, ROE
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 2 for 4, RUN, RBI
Alexis Larson, SR-C 1 for 4, RBI
Rylynn Delagardelle, Jr-2B 3 for 4, RUN, double, 3RBI, ROE
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 0 for 3, RUN, BB
Hayden Kresser, 08-DH 2 for 4, RUN, 2doubles, RBI, ROE
Karlie Schutte, FR-3B 1 for 1, RUN, 2RBI, SAC, BB
Laney Pilcher, Jr-RF 2 for 3, 2RUNS,
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 1 for 3, 2RUNS, ROE
The J-Hawks are now 17-11 on the season and hosted Denver (10-16) on Tuesday night. Look for this NICL matchup in Saturday’s paper. On Wednesday night the J-Hawks will be at Don Bosco and on Thursday the girls will host Clayton Ridge. All these games will be in Saturday’s paper.
